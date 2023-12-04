Obituary

BRINCAT. INNOCENZA née DeBattista (known as Ċensina), of Mqabba, rested peacefully in the arms of the risen Lord on December 2 at the age of 79, five days after the passing of her beloved husband Paul, surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughters Mariella and her husband Simon Chetcuti, Lorraine and her husband Laurence Grima, Therese and her husband Justin Zahra, Aimee and her wife Paula Axiak, her nephews and nieces Laura, Greta, Mikela, Gabriel, Meredith and Jack, other relatives and friends. Mass to celebrate her life will be said on Saturday, December 9 at 2pm at St Mary parish church, Mqabba, followed by interment at Ġesù Nazzarenu cemetery, Mqabba. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, embrace her in your loving arms forever.

In Memoriam

BROWNRIGG – OLGA and MONICA. Remembering our dearest mother and sister who passed away on December 6, 2018, and December 4, 2019, respectively. Always in our thoughts and hearts but especially during this time of year. Forever loved and missed. Helen and Madlyn.

CESAREO. In loving memory of TONY on the first anniversary of his passing. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Doris, his children and their spouses, Gordon and Yuko, Noreen and Tom, Sonya and Jeremy, his grandson Nicholas, in-laws, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. In loving and everlasting memory of our dearly beloved mother ROSE on the fourth anniversary of her demise. So dearly missed and fondly remembered by her children Paul, George and Marie, her son and daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. O loving Lord Jesus, grant her eternal rest.

GANADO – CONNIE. Remembering with love a dear sister and aunt on the 18th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

GRECH – Dr JOSEPH GRECH. In loving and unfading memory of a dearest husband, devoted father and grandfather, today, on the 10th anniversary of his passing. Rien n’est plus vivant qu’un souvenir. Always in our hearts, minds and prayers. Monique and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA – KRISTINE. Beautiful and unfading memories of a wonderful sister and aunt who left us so suddenly six years ago today. The memories of those we love will never fade away. Mona, Rosanne, Gloria and Joe, Massie and all her nieces and nephews.

MAGRO – ROBERT (Robbie), ex-Long Room, Dwana. Fondly remembered by his widow Maria, children Joseph, Christopher and Anna and their families on the 39th anniversary of his demise. A prayer is solicited.

In Memoriam Kristine Grima Sweet and unforgettable memories of a dearest wife and mother on the sixth anniversary of her very sudden parting. Remembered with so much love by her husband Norman, her daughter Francesca and her husband Andrej. Lord grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.