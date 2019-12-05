Obituaries

AVELLINO. On December 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, ĠUŻEPPI of Vittoriosa, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Ġuża, his children Marian and her husband Alfred Zaffarese, Fr John, Doreen and her husband Tony Raggio, Lawrence and his wife Miriam, Vivienne and her husband Joseph Cilia La Corte, his grandchildren Gabriella, Lauren, Tammy, Andrew, Julia, Roberta, Marion, Marco, Christian, Simona, Matthew and Martina and their respective families, his brother Frans, his sisters Hilda Fleri and Gusta Slattery and their families, his carer Josephine Micallef, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, December 6, at 2pm for St Lawrence Collegiate parish church, Vittoriosa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment at St Lawrence parish cemetery, Vittoriosa. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff at M1, Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. On December 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROSE, née Borda, aged 94, widow of Louis, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved children Paul and his wife Anouk, and George, Marie and her husband Michael Micallef Trigona, her daughter-in-law Denise, widow of her son Jojo, her dear grandchildren Vibeke and her husband David Pace, Greta and her husband Daniel Tabone, Beppe Micallef Trigona and his wife Luise, Robert Micallef Trigona and Andrew Micallef Trigona, her dearest great-grandchildren Ella, Luke, Ida, Eva, Charlotte, Thomas and Mara, her siblings Marion Mizzi, Helen Degiorgio and Bernard Borda, her in-laws, many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, December 6, at 1.30pm for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Attard Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all other staff at Karen Grech Rehabilitation Hospital and Mater Dei Hospital for their dedicated care. O loving Lord Jesus, grant her eternal rest.

O’NEILL. On December 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH HENRY aged 73, ex AFM S.Sgt, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his wife Anthea née Grech, his children Mark and Sharon, his sisters Bice and husband Charles Dalmas, Harriet and husband Charles Scicluna and Martha wife of her late husband John Refalo, Carmen wife of his late twin brother Albert and their families, his wife’s brothers and sisters and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, December 5, at 1pm for Żebbuġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be held at 1.45pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. The family would also like to thank the staff at Mater Dei Hospital as well as those at Hospice Malta for their support. May God grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI. On December 3, DORIS of Attard, widow of Arthur, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Monica and Maryrose, granddaughters Edwina, Linda and Katrina, their spouses, partners, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, December 6, at 7.45am for Lija parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. In lieu of flowers, any charitable contributions are to be forwarded to the University of Malta Research, Innovation and Development Trust, Breast Cancer Research. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CUSCHIERI – LOUIS A. Greatly missed and always remembered with much love and affection, especially today, the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts, we thank God for having had him in life and pray that he will continue to walk beside us in spirit every day of our lives. May he rest in peace. Vikki and Bobby, Maria and Ian, Petra and Romain, Sandrina, Steven, Alan, Luca and Matteo.

DENARO. In loving memory of RONNIE on the 41st anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by Victor, Christiane and Helena. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

INGUANEZ – NELLY. With fond memories of a beloved mother on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by John, Darlene, Nicholas, family and friends.

PIZZUTO – MYRIAM. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother and grandmother, today the fifth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by her children Marcel, Moyra, Raymond, Suzanne, in-laws and grand-children. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

REFALO – VINCENT. On the second anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his wife Rosemarie, children Mariliana and Sammy Rapa, Michael and Nadette, Joseph and Rita, Anna, Fr Franz, Ivan and Michelle, Paul and Christine, Moira and Paul Galea. Please remember him in your prayers.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.