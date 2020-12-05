In Memoriam

CUSCHIERI – LOUIS A. Greatly missed and always remembered with much love and affection, especially today, the fourth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts, we thank God for having had him in life and pray that he will continue to walk beside us in spirit every day of our lives. May he rest in peace. Vikki and Bobby, Maria and Ian, Petra and Romain, Sandrina, Steven, Alan, Luca, Matteo and Gianni.

DENARO – RONNIE. Enjoying eternal peace and happiness since 1978. Always remembered by his family and friends.

GATT – JOE. Treasured memories of a dear brother. On his 25th anniversary. Always remembered and missed. Raymond and Isabelle.

GREGORY – JOSEPHINE. On the 11th anniversary, fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children, Walter and his wife Joanne, Cecilia and her husband Godfrey, Francis and his wife Manana. Nothing will erase her beautiful memories. Rest in peace, dear mum.

INGUANEZ – NELLY. With fond memories of a beloved mother on the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by John, Darlene, Nicholas, family and friends.

PARNIS. Treasured memories of MARION née Raniolo on the second anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her daughter Nadya and her husband Jan Hansen, her sons Ivan and Josie, and most of all her beloved grandson Karl. Gone but never forgotten. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Sistina art shop

Beautiful Christmas gifts. Top quality art materials for art lovers. Home delivery. Phone 2131 4453 or 9986 1636.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.