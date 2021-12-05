Obituary

CAMILLERI. On December 1, ENA, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Nadya, her sons Joe and Ray and their spouses Josette and Stephanie together with her grandchildren Claire, Anne, Michael, Louise, Emma and Sarah, her sister-in-law Winnie, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, December 9, at 2pm, for Balzan parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CUSCHIERI – LOUIS A. Greatly missed and always remembered with much love and affection, especially today, the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life, forever in our hearts, we thank God for having had him in life and pray that he will continue to walk beside us in spirit every day. May he rest in eternal peace. A prayer is solicited. Vikki and Bobby, Maria and Ian, Petra and Romain, Sandrina, Steven, Alan. Luca, Matteo and Gianni.

DEC – Dr JOZEF DEC, MD, Ph.D, FPCP. In loving memory of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing. Maria, his sons Andrew and Wojciech, and grandsons. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DENARO – RONNIE. Today and always since 1978, fondly remembered with much love by Victor, Christiane and Helena.

GREGORY – JOSEPHINE. On the 12th anniversary, fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children, Walter and his wife Joanne, Cecilia and her husband Godfrey, Francis and his wife Manana. Nothing will erase her beautiful memories. Rest in peace, dear mum.

GRIMA. In loving memory of PHILIP ANTHONY on the sixth anniversary of his calling to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his loving wife Georgina, his daughter Doreen, his son Joseph and his grandchildren Petra and Erica and other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His memory is as dear today, as the hour he passed away.

INGUANEZ – NELLY. With fond memories of a beloved mother on the third anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by John, Darlene, Nicholas, family and friends.

PARNIS – MARION. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the third anniversary of her passing to a better life. Deeply missed by her children, Ivan, Josie, Nadya and her husband Jan Hansen, and her grandson Karl. The ones we truly love never leave us.

ROE. In loving memory of MARIA ANTONIA (Tonina), a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by Frank and Mona, David and Rita, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow, Monday, December 6, at San Ġwann parish church, at 6pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

