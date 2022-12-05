Obituary

CRITIEN. Bailiff Fra’ JOHN EDWARD CRITIEN, Grand Prior of Rome, on December 3, at the Sovereign Military Order of Malta’s Magistral Palace in Rome, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Anton and his wife Geraldine, his nephews Peter and his wife Sarah, Ian and his wife Sarah, their children Eva, Dave, Bea, Nina and Alex, Members of the Sovereign Military and Hospitaller Order of Malta, other relatives and numerous friends in Malta and abroad.Mass for the repose of his soul will take place at Santa Maria del Priorato Church on the Aventine, in Rome, today, Monday, December 5, at 3pm.Arrangements for the funeral Mass and burial in Malta will be announced later.May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DENARO – RONNIE. Treasured and unfading memories on the 44th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Victor, Christiane and Helena.

DIMECH – MARISA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children Enzo, Antonella, Paul, Annamaria, Kristen and Francesca and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GREGORY – JOSEPHINE. On the 13th anniversary, fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children, Walter and his wife Joanne, Cecilia and her husband Godfrey, Francis and his wife Manana. Nothing will erase her beautiful memories. Rest in peace, dear mum.

INGUANEZ – NELLY. With fond memories of a beloved mother on the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by John, Darlene, Nicholas, family and friends.

PARNIS – MARION nèe Raniolo. In loving memory of our beloved mother today being the fourth anniversary of her passing. Greatly missed by her children Nadya, Ivan and Josie, her son-in-law Jan Hansen and her beloved grandson Karl. You are always in our heart. We miss you more as the years go by.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.