Obituaries

BRINCAT. INNOCENZA née DeBattista (known as Ċensina), of Mqabba, rested peacefully in the arms of the risen Lord on December 2 at the age of 79, five days after the passing of her beloved husband Paul, surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughters Mariella and her husband Simon Chetcuti, Lorraine and her husband Laurence Grima, Therese and her husband Justin Zahra, Aimee and her wife Paula Axiak, her nephews and nieces Laura, Greta, Mikela, Gabriel, Meredith and Jack, other relatives and friends.

Mass to celebrate her life will be said on Saturday, December 9, at St Mary parish church, Mqabba, at 2pm, followed by interment at Ġesù Nażżarenu Cemetery, Mqabba. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated.

Lord, embrace her in your loving arms forever.

CASOLANI. On December 1, at St Thomas Community Care Home, Marsascala, ANNE, aged 83, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her nieces, Catherine Casolani and her partner Patrick, Marcelle and her husband Iain Young, her Zammit Briffa and Casolani cousins, her dear family friends Maj. Francis and Theresa Naudi and other relatives and friends.

Mass will be celebrated today, Tuesday, December 5, at 1.30pm, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Special thanks to the carers and staff at St Thomas Community Care Home.

COPPERSTONE. On December 3, ANTHONY, of Msida, aged 85, went to meet the risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be deeply missed by his beloved daughters Sandra, Christine and Claire, his cherished grandchildren Hannah, Ben, Lisa and Julian, his sister Connie Teuma, his nephews among whom Fr Eugene Teuma OFM Conv., nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Zammit Clapp Home tomorrow, Wednesday, December 6, at 8am, for the University chapel of St Thomas Moore, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DENARO – RONNIE. In loving memory, on the 45th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Victor, Christiane and Helena.

GREGORY – JOSEPHINE. On her 14th anniversary. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children, Walter and his wife Joanna, Cecilia and her husband Godfrey, Francis and his wife Manana, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nothing will erase her beautiful memories. May she rest in eternal peace.

INGUANEZ –NELLY. With fond memories of a beloved mother on the fifth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by John, Darlene, Nicholas, family and friends.

STRICKLAND – The Hon. MABEL STRICKLAND. This year being the 35th anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her great nephews Robert and Henry and all the other members of her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STRICKLAND – The Hon. MABEL STRICKLAND. This year being the 35th anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by the directors, editors and staff of Allied Newspapers Limited and Progress Press Co. Ltd.

STRICKLAND – The Hon. MABEL STRICKLAND. This year being the 35th anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by the council members of The Strickland Foundation.

