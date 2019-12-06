Obituaries

AVELLINO. On December 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, ĠUŻEPPI of Vittoriosa, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Ġuża, his children Marian and her husband Alfred Zaffarese, Fr John, Doreen and her husband Tony Raggio, Lawrence and his wife Miriam, Vivienne and her husband Joseph Cilia La Corte, his grandchildren Gabriella, Lauren, Tammy, Andrew, Julia, Roberta, Marion, Marco, Christian, Simona, Matthew and Martina and their respective families, his brother Frans, his sisters Hilda Fleri and Gusta Slattery and their families, his carer Josephine Micallef, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, December 6, at 2pm for St Lawrence Collegiate parish church, Vittoriosa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment at St Lawrence parish cemetery, Vittoriosa. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff at M1, Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BROWNRIGG. On December 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, MONICA, of Sliema, residing in Ħamrun, aged 64, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Janis, née Eminyan, and her husband Steve Lamb, Henry Curmi Dimech and his partner Joanne Vella, ex-husband Adrian Curmi Dimech, her sisters Helen and her husband Godfrey Sceberras and Madlyn Calleja Urry, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, December 7, at 8.30am, for Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. On December 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROSE, née Borda, aged 94, widow of Louis, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved children Paul and his wife Anouk, and George, Marie and her husband Michael Micallef Trigona, her daughter-in-law Denise, widow of her son Jojo, her dear grandchildren Vibeke and her husband David Pace, Greta and her husband Daniel Tabone, Beppe Micallef Trigona and his wife Luise, Robert Micallef Trigona and Andrew Micallef Trigona, her dearest great-grandchildren Ella, Luke, Ida, Eva, Charlotte, Thomas and Mara, her siblings Marion Mizzi, Helen Degiorgio and Bernard Borda, her in-laws, many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, December 6, at 1.30pm, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Attard Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all other staff at Karen Grech Rehabilitation Hospital and Mater Dei Hospital for their dedicated care. O loving Lord Jesus, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On December 4, LAWRENCE of Marsa, widower of Margaret, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Lawrence and his wife Nathalie, Mary and her husband Paul, his grandchildren Elizabeth, Nicholas, Denise and her husband Christian, Jean Paul, his great-granddaughter Emma, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, December 6, at 7.30am, for Holy Trinity parish church, Marsa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at RW1 at Karin Grech Hospital for their care and dedication. May God grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the second year of the demise of MARIO TONNA, a remembrance Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, December 7, at 9am, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. Much loved, forever remembered, never more than a thought away.

In Memoriam

BORG – JOE. Loving memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by Tanya, Katia and Kevin, Sam, Emma. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG – JOE. In loving memory of our dear brother on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Walter, Louise and Joe, nephews and nieces.

BROWNRIGG – OLGA. Cherished memories of our beloved mother who went to meet the Risen Lord a year ago. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughters Helen, Monica, Madlyn and their families.

CALLUS – HELEN. Loving memories of our dearest sister on the 42nd anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered by Mary, Agnes, Albert and Bernardette. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of CHARISSE on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and never forgotten by her father Herman German, her husband Gerard, her children Andrew and Fay, her sister Arienne and her husband Timothy E. Sullivan, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

DeBATTISTA – NADIA. In loving memory of our dearly beloved daughter on the 20th anniversary of her demise.

No longer in our lives to share

But in our hearts and minds

You are always there.

We miss you terribly. Margaret and Victor.

DEGIORGIO – MARY. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 16th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace. Her children and grandchildren.

SAID – DAVID. In loving and unfading memories on the first anniversary of his passing to a better life. Fondly remembered by his family. Today’s 6.30pm Mass, at the Immaculate Conception church, Tal-Ibraġ, will be said for the repose of his soul. Lord grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI – HILDA. Treasured memories of a dear mother who passed away a year ago. Thinking of you mum. Joe, Carol and Therese.

SCIRIHA – CARMEN, née Demarco, who met the Risen Lord on December 6, 1979. On today’s 40th anniversary, as always, she is lovingly remembered in prayer by her six sons and daughters, her grandchildren, relatives and friends.

VASSALLO. In memory of MARIE on the first anniversary of her demise. Remember her in your prayers.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.