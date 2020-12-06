Obituaries

ABELA. On December 4, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MARIO from Sliema, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Doris, his son Kevin and his wife Nadia, his granddaughter Celine and her boyfriend Mark, his brother Louis and his wife May, his mother-in-law Guża Micallef, his in-laws Tony and his wife Nathalie, Frank and his wife Helen, John, Joseph and his partner Josette, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2pm on Monday, December 7 at Stella Maris parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

ATTARD. On November 25, in Michigan, USA, CARMEN, eldest daughter of Maestro Paul Arnaud, passed away, aged 88. She is deeply mourned by her husband Chev. Renald Attard COSJ (Jerusalem), her sons Tony, Jeffrey, Jamie and Robert, her daughters Jennifer, Maureen and Monica, their 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, her brother and sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

AZZOPARDI. On December 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, CRISTINA (Cristina tal-Aħmar) of Rabat, residing at Villa Messina, Rabat, widow of Theodore, aged 95, passed away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Paul, widower of Carmen, Grace and her husband William, Doris and her husband Sunny, Jane and her husband Joe, Josette and her husband Louis, her grandchildren Annette, Christopher, Etienne, Owen, Maria, Alexei, Jurgen, and Thea, their spouses, her great-grandchildren Faith, Adam, Lucia and Andrew, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral took place on Friday, December 4. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On November 23, CARMENA, née Bonanno aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her only son Damian, her daughter-in-law Monika, her grandchildren Amy and her partner Adem, Angela and her husband Philip, Dino and his partner Cherelle, her great-grandchildren Caitlin, Dante and Evan. Special thanks to Carmen Debattista and family for her friendship and care. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On December 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, PACIFICO of Mosta, aged 75, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Monica, his children Dunstan and his wife Romina, Natasha and her husband Ian, his grandchildren Kyra, Ella, Aidan, Elyse, Jean, his brothers Charlie and Joe and their respective families, his in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, December 12, at 8am, for the Basilica of St Mary, Mosta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul`s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BIASINI – GUIDO. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Marian.

CALLUS – HELEN. On her 43rd anniversary. Wonderful and happy memories of a very special sister who loved and cared for us so much. May she rest in peace. Mary, Agnes, Albert and Bernardette.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of CHARISSE on the 13th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and never forgotten by her father Herman German, her husband Gerard, her children Andrew and Fay, her sister Arienne and her husband Timothy E. Sullivan, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

DeBATTISTA – NADIA. In loving memory of our dearly beloved daughter on the 21st anniversary of her demise.

No longer in our lives to share

But in our hearts and minds

You are always there.

We miss you terribly. Margaret and Victor.

GRIMA. In loving memory of PHILIP ANTHONY on the fifth anniversary of his calling to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his loving wife Georgina, his daughter Doreen, his son Joseph and his grandchildren Petra and Erica and other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His memory is as dear today, as the hour he passed away.

PORTELLI. In loving memory of MIRIAM, on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her husband Frans, her sisters Lina and Lilian, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at Balzan parish church,on Monday, December 7, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ROE – MARIA ANTONIA. In loving memory of a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by Frank and Mona, David and Rita, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAID – DAVID. In loving memory, on the second anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCIRIHA – CARMEN, née Demarco, who met Jesus our Risen Saviour on December 6, 1979. On today’s anniversary, as always, she is lovingly remembered in prayer by her six sons and daughters, her grandchildren, relatives and friends. May the reader in charity pray for her soul.

