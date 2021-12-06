Obituary

DIMECH. On December 5, MARISA née Tabone, widow of Joe, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children and their spouses, Enzo and Janet, Antonella, Paul and Simone, Annamaria and Chris, Kristen and Jennifer, Francesca and Karl, her loving grandchildren Steve, Julian, Malcolm, Martina, Hannah, David, Timothy, Emma, Nicola, Nina, Andrew and Luigi. Her brother Anton and Tita Tabone, her sister Marga and Lawrence Galea, her sister-in-law Tessie, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Special thanks go to her dedicated carer Ruby. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital on Wednesday, December 8 at 3pm for the Gozo Cathedral, Victoria, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to the Richmond Foundation would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – JOE. Loving memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Deeply loved and sadly missed by Katia, Kevin, Sam and Emma. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BROWNRIGG. In sweet remembrance of our dearest mother OLGA and sister MONICA who went to meet the Risen Lord on December 6, 2018 and December 4, 2019 respectively. Deeply missed, forever in our thoughts and always in our hearts. Helen and Madlyn.

SAID – DAVID. In loving memory, on the third anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCIRIHA. In memory of CARMEN, née DeMarco, who met the Risen Christ on December 6, 1979. Always in the prayers of her six sons and daughters, her grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

