Obituaries

BRIFFA. On November 26, DOROTHY, née Burgess, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, aged 89. Reunited with her beloved Joseph, she leaves to mourn her loss, her children Dorothy, Margaret, Joseph, Bernie and John, their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchild and many friends and relatives.Funeral Mass will be said at Our Lady of Lourdes, Wanstead, London E11 at 9.45am, Friday, December 9.

CESAREO. On December 4, ANTHONY, aged 85, passed away peacefully at home comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Doris, his children Gordon and his wife Yuko, Noreen and her husband Tom, Sonya and her husband Jeremy, and grandson Nicholas, in-laws, relatives and friends.The funeral takes place on Thursday, December 8, with Mass præsente cadavere at 9.30am at Santa Luċija parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

SAID – DAVID. In loving memory, on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCIRIHA. In memory of CARMEN, née DeMarco, who met the Risen Christ on December 6, 1979. Always in the prayers of her six sons and daughters, her grandchildren, relatives and friends. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord.

In loving memory of ANTHONY PISCOPO of Floriana on the 12th anniversary of his death December 6, 2010. Fondly remembered by his brother Paul, sisters Mary and Doris, the Bonnici family, cousins, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.