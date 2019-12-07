In Memoriam

DALLI – DENIS. On the 41st anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

Papa ...

Your life was a blessing

Your memory a treasure...

You are loved beyond words

And missed beyond

Measure ...

Sadly missed and dearly loved by your children Donald, Denis, Marcel and Danielle. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at The Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, will be offered for the repose of his soul. May he rest in peace.

DEBONO – THOMAS. A dear father fondly remembered on the 43rd anniversary of his demise. Consuelo, Mariella, Carol, Louis, Miriam, in-laws and grandchildren.

LAPIRA – MAY. Remembering our dear mother with love and prayers especially today on the anniversary of her demise. Her daughters Myra, Monique and their families.

MASSA. Cherished memories of CARMEN, today the third anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her children and their families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. Lovingly remembering ELIZABETH, née Ullo, on her third anniversary. Her children Sharon and Karl and their spouses William and Cornelia, her grandchildren and her sister Josephine.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas shutdown. Last trading day Friday, December 20, 2019, reopen, Monday, January 6, 2020.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.