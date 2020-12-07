Obituaries

PERESSO. On December 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, ENRICO (Harry), aged 69, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Josephine, his most adorable children Roberta, Andrea and his wife Antonella, Giorgio and his fiancée Pauline, and his late son Alessandro in heaven. Grandchildren Nathan and Elisa, brothers and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and numerous friends. Funeral Mass was held at St Joseph parish church, Msida, yesterday, Sunday, December 6, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VITIELLO. On December 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, YVONNE, of Floriana, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephews and nieces, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Tuesday, December 8, at 8.45am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.15am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARTOLO. Treasured memories of LINO, a much missed father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 40th anni-versary of his demise. Marthese, Godwin, Neil, Annalise, Pasquale and Elijah.

DEBONO – THOMAS. A dear father fondly remembered on the 44th anniversary of his demise. Consuelo, Mariella, Carol, Louis, Miriam, in-laws and grandchildren.

LAPIRA – MAY. Treasured memories of our dear mother especially today on the 43rd anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her daughters Myra, Monique and their families.

MASSA. Cherished memories of CARMEN, today the fourth anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her children and their families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of JOSEPH on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his wife Janet, daughters Hannah and Laura and their families.

TONNA – MARIO. Today on the third anniversary of his demise. Always loved, never forgotten, Lucienne, Marcus, Dionne, Kristel, family and friends. A Mass will be said at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, on December 21, at 9am.

ZAMMIT. Lovingly remembering ELIZABETH, née Ullo, on her fourth anniversary. Her children Sharon and Karl and their spouses William and Cornelia, her grandchildren and her sister Josephine.

