Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On December 1, ENA, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Nadya, her sons Joe and Ray and their spouses Josette and Stephanie together with her grandchildren Claire, Anne, Michael, Louise, Emma and Sarah, her sister-in-law Winnie, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, December 9, at 2pm, for Balzan parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal- Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DIMECH. On December 5, MARISA née Tabone, widow of Joe, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children and their spouses, Enzo and Janet, Antonella, Paul and Simone, Annamaria and Chris, Kristen and Jennifer, Francesca and Karl, her loving grandchildren Steve, Julian, Malcolm, Martina, Hannah, David, Timothy, Emma, Nicola, Nina, Andrew and Luigi. Her brother Anton and Tita Tabone, her sister Marga and Lawrence Galea, her sister-in-law Tessie, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Special thanks go to her dedicated carer Ruby. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, December 8, at 3pm, for the Gozo Cathedral, Victoria, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to the Richmond Foundation, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On December 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, MICHAEL, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Lovingly remembered by his wife Margaret, his daughters Claudia and her husband Adrian and Angela and her husband Paul, his grandchildren Jean Paul, Zachary, Gaby, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws, all other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, December 9, at 8.15am, for the Marija Bambina Collegiate church, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DALLI – DENIS. In ever loving memory of a dearly beloved father, on the 43rd anniversary of his demise. Always fondly remembered by his children Donald, Denis Jr, Marcel and Danielle, their spouses and grandchildren, family and friends. Remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO – THOMAS. A dear father fondly remembered on the 45th anniversary of his demise Consuelo, Mariella, Carol, Louis, Miriam, in-laws and grandchildren.

LAPIRA – MAY. Cherished memories of our dear mother especially today on the 44th anniversary of her demise. Remembered with love by her daughters Myra, Monique and their families.

MASSA. Cherished memories of CARMEN, today the fifth anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her children and their families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. In loving memory of MIRIAM, on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her husband Frans, her sisters Lina and Lilian, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI – JOSEPH. Who passed away December 7, 2007. Always remembered and never forgotten by his wife Janet, daughters Hannah, Laura and their families. Rest in peace.

ZAMMIT. Lovingly remembering ELIZABETH, née Ullo, on her fifth anniversary. Deeply missed by her children Sharon and Karl, their spouses William and Cornelia, her grandchildren and her sister Josephine.

