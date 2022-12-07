In Memoriam

BARTOLO. In loving memory of our dearest father LINO on the 42nd anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. So greatly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Marthese and Godwin, grandchildren Neil, Annalise and Pasqual, and great-grandchildren Elijah and Phoebe.

DALLI. In loving memory of our precious, beloved father DENIS, on the 44th anniversary of his demise. Close to our hearts you will always stay loved and remembered every day. Forever in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. Your children Donald, Denis Jr, Marcel, Danielle and their families, relatives and friends. Today’s, 6.30pm, Mass at the Oratory, Birkirkara, will be for his repose. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO – THOMAS. A dear father fondly remembered on the 46th anniversary of his demise Consuelo, Mariella, Carol, Louis, Miriam, in-laws and grandchildren.

LAPIRA – MAY. Remembering our dear mother with love and prayers, especially today on the anniversary of her demise on 7.12.1977. Her daughters Myra and Monique and their families.

PORTELLI. In loving memory of MIRIAM, on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Always loved and remembered by her husband Frans, her sisters Lina and Lilian, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI – JOSEPH. Being the 15th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered, never forgotten by his wife Janet, daughters Hannah, Laura and families. Rest in peace.

TONNA. In loving memory of MARIO on the fifth anniversary of his demise. A loved and cherished husband, father, nannu, brother and friend – we carry your torch and spread your love, for you are always in our hearts, never to be forgotten.

