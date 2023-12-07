In Memoriam

BARTOLO. Loving memories of our dearest father LINO who passed away 43 years ago. Deeply missed by Marthese and Godwin, his grandchildren Neil, Annalise and her husband Pasquale, and his great-grandchildren Elijah and Phoebe. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO – THOMAS. A dear father fondly remembered on the 47th anniversary of his demise. Consuelo, Mariella, Carol, Louis, Miriam, in-laws and grandchildren.

PORTELLI. In loving memory of MIRIAM, on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Always loved and remembered by her husband Frans, her sisters Lina and Lilian, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LINO BARTOLO - In loving memory of a beloved husband and father on the 43rd anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Maria Assunta, son Raymond and wife Clementine and grandchildren Jake and Mattea. Never forgotten and always in our prayers. Gone yet never forgotten, although we are apart, Your spirit lives within us, Forever in our hearts, forever in our thoughts for we know that no matter what, you will always be with us. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

