MIFSUD. On December 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMMANUEL of St Julian’s, former Farsons employee, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lilian, his children Claudette, Antoine and his wife Isabella, Carlo and his wife Frances, his beloved grandchildren Keith, Matthias, Megan, Amy and T.J., his brothers and his sister, in-laws, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Wed-nesday, December 9, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment, in the family grave, at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEGIORGIO. In loving memory of CHARLIE on the anniversary of his passing away.

A sadness still comes over us,

Tears in silence often flow.

Memory keeps you ever near us,

Though you parted 16 years ago.

Mona, Angèle and Mario, Paul, Irena and Caitlin.

GALEA. Treasured memories of our dear mother LINA who passed away 29 years ago. Lovingly remembered by Josette and Angela, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

MELI. In loving memory of our parents JOSEPHINE and JOHN on the anniversary of their death. Treasured memories, deeply missed and forever loved. Tony, Sandra, Rosanne and their families. May they rest in peace.

QUINTANO. Cherished memo-ries of a dear father and nannu, EDGAR, especially today being the 45th anni-versary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. His family.

