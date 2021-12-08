Obituaries

DIMECH. On December 5, MARISA, née Tabone, widow of Joe, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children and their spouses, Enzo and Janet, Antonella, Paul and Simone, Annamaria and Chris, Kristen and Jennifer, Francesca and Karl, her loving grandchildren Steve, Julian, Malcolm, Martina, Hannah, David, Timothy, Emma, Nicola, Nina, Andrew and Luigi. Her brother Anton and Tita Tabone, her sister Marga and Lawrence Galea, her sister-in-law Tessie, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Special thanks go to her dedicated carer Ruby. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital today, Wednesday, December 8, at 3pm, for the Gozo Cathedral, Victoria, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to the Richmond Foundation, Santa Venera, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH. On December 6, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, BEATRICE, aged 96, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother and sisters, Emma and her husband Francis, Elvira, widow of John, Anthony, Emily, Winnie and her husband Lino, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan, tomorrow, December 9, at 8am, for Marija Annunzjata parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. May she rest in the peace of the Risen Lord. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors at home.

In Memoriam

BORG – IVAN. Precious memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our hearts and minds. His loving wife Dorothy, his precious daughter Simone and her husband Pierre Galea, his two loving grandchildren Alan and Nicole. Dear Lord grant him eternal rest.

DEGIORGIO. In loving memory of CHARLIE on the 17th anniversary of his passing away.

The years may pass

But still you stay

As near and dear

As yesterday.

Mona, Angèle and Mario, Paul, Irena and Caitlin.

GALEA – LINA. Remembering our dearest mother today the 30th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Josette, Angela, in-laws and grandchildren.

QUINTANO. Cherished memories of a dear father and nannu, EDGAR, especially today being the 46th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. His family.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas shutdown. Last trading day Thursday, December 23, 2021, reopen, Monday, January 3, 2022.

