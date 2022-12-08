Obituaries

CRITIEN. Bailiff Fra' JOHN EDWARD CRITIEN, Grand Prior of Rome, on December 3, at the Sovereign Military Order of Malta's Magistral Palace in Rome, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his brother Anton and his wife Geraldine, his nephews Peter and his wife Sarah, Ian and his wife Sarah, their children Eva, Dave, Bea, Nina and Alex, members of the Sovereign Military and Hospitaller Order of Malta, and other relatives and numerous friends in Malta and abroad. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, December 10, at 8.30am, to Couvre Porte, Birgu for the corteo to St Lawrence Conventual and Collegiate parish church Vittoriosa where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, presided by HG Mgr Charles J. Scicluna. Metropolitan Archbishop of Malta. Interment will follow in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations in favour of The Order of Malta for transportation of the Sick to Lourdes, shall be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SERRACINO-INGLOTT. On December 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEL, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his dearest wife Eileen, née Camilleri, his daughters Kerstin and her husband Christopher Rizzo, Gretchen and her husband Michael Mifsud, his grandchildren Timmy, Nick, Martina and Sarah, his brother Anthony Serracino-Inglott and his sisters Miriam Serracino-Inglott and Clementine and her husband Louis Pisani, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Funeral mass præsente cadavere will be held on Friday, December 9, at 8am, at Nazzarenu parish church, Sliema. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – IVAN. Precious memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our hearts and mind. His loving wife Dorothy, his daughter Simone and her husband Pierre Galea, his loving grandchildren Alan and Nicole. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEGIORGIO – CHARLIE. Today the 18th anniversary of his passing away.

A special smile, a special face

In our hearts, a special place.

Memories are a gift to treasure

Ours of you, will last forever.

Loved and remembered by Mona, Angèle and Mario, Paul, Irena and Caitlin.

GALEA – LINA. Remembering our dearest mother, today the 31st anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Josette, Angela, in-laws and grandchildren.

GREGORY – JOSEPHINE. On the 13th anniversary, fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children, Walter and his wife Joanna, Cecilia and her husband Godfrey, Francis and his wife Manana. Nothing will erase her beautiful memories. Rest in peace, dear Mum.

QUINTANO. Cherished memories of a dear father and nannu, EDGAR, especially today being the 47th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. His family.

In loving memory of our beloved sister MOIRA ATTARD Nothing on earth could ever replace the sound of your voice or the smile Memories you left us were proudly shared Sadly missed by Charles and Marika, Marie Louise, Marthese, family and friends Lord, grant her eternal rest

In loving memory of my brother Charles ‘Buddy’ Piccinino on the 34th anniversary of his tragic death. Though you passed on before us You’re always in our hearts And though we’re not together We’ll never be apart. To lose you when you were so young Leaves such an empty space Our only consolation You’re in a better place. Put your arms around him Lord And treasure him with care For you have in your possession A brother beyond compare. Rest in peace, dear brother Jenny

In loving memory of Charles Buddy Piccinino Deep in my heart lies a picture, more precious than silver or gold. It’s a picture of you dear brother, whose memory will never grow old. Remember you on this day, Comforted by so many happy memories, Though absent you are very near, still loved, Still missed and very dear. Rest in peace Charles Martin

CHARLES BUDDY PICCININO 24.10.70 – 9.12.88 Dear Charles Once in a lifetime, a special person, Bursts into everyone’s lives, And touches each and every one. Our dear precious son, That special person was you. May God bless you, our very own sweet angel with smiling eyes. Mum and Dad

In memoriam Charles Buddy Piccinino on the 34th anniversary of his tragic death. It feels like it’s been forever since I’ve seen your face. I miss you so much, you will always hold a special place. All the good times we shared, the memories we made. I often think about them all, they will never fade. Claire, Philip, Emma and Rachel

In loving memory of FREDERICK MICALLEF on his first anniversary in God’s loving presence since December 8, 2021 Fondly remembered and treasured by his sons Joseph R. and his wife Bridget, Frederick and his wife Sonya, Francis and his wife Ingrid, his grandchildren and their partners, in-laws, relatives and friends. A year has passed and the longing grows To hear your voice, to see your face The pain is no less, the void is too great We wait in hope of your lasting embrace. Forever in our hearts

