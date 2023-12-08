Obituaries

BELLIA. On December 6, EMMANUELA, née Abela, of Naxxar, rested peacefully in the arms of the Risen Lord, at the age of 96, to finally be reunited with her husband Salvatore and her son Joe. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughter Gina and her husband Tonio, her sons Paul, Victor, Mario and his wife Tanya, Silvio and his wife Helen, and her late son Joe’s wife Marthese, together with her grandchildren Alexia, Clayton, Yanica, Roberta, Sirage, Corinne, and Elaina, her great-grandchildren Amelia, Ava Jo and Jodie Marie, other relatives and friends. Mass to celebrate her life will be said today, Friday, December 8, at 8.45am, at Naxxar parish church, followed by interment at St George’s cemetery, Qormi. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, embrace her in Your loving arms forever.

BRINCAT. INNOCENZA (known as Ċensina), née DeBattista, of Mqabba, rested peacefully in the arms of the risen Lord on December 2 at the age of 79, five days after the passing of her beloved husband Paul, surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughters Mariella and her husband Simon Chetcuti, Lorraine and her husband Laurence Grima, Therese and her husband Justin Zahra, Aimee and her wife Paula Axiak, her nephews and nieces Laura, Greta, Mikela, Gabriel, Meredith and Jack, other relatives and friends. Mass to celebrate her life will be said tomorrow, Saturday, December 9, St Mary parish church, Mqabba, at 2pm, followed by interment at Ġesù Nazzarenu Cemetery, Mqabba. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, embrace her in your loving arms forever.

In Memoriam

BORG – IVAN. Precious memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our hearts and minds. His loving wife Dorothy, his precious daughter Simone and her husband Pierre Galea, his two loving grandchildren Alan and Nicole. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEGIORGIO – CHARLIE. Today the 19th anniversary of his passing away.

A light has gone

Out of our lives

But the love you gave

Will shine forever.

Always loved and remembered by Mona, Angèle and Mario, Paul, Irena and Caitlin.

GALEA – LINA. Remembering our dearest mother, today the 32nd anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Josette, Angela, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

MICELI-FARRUGIA – LILIAN, 8.12.2022. In loving memory of our mother who passed on to eternal life a year ago. So sadly missed and forever in the thoughts of her children, Mark and Josette, Helene and Ivor, Marina and Mark, Alberto and Ann, Francesca and Geoffrey and Francis, as well as her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Today’s 6pm Mass at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered in her memory.

PACE. In loving memory of our dearest MARIE LOUISE, a Zammit Lupi, on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. So sadly missed but never forgotten by her children Nicholas and Jacqui, Melanie and Anthony, Jonathan and Kathleen and her grandchildren Tara, Jamie, Debbie, Matthew and Christopher. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

QUINTANO. Cherished memories of a dear father and nannu, EDGAR, especially today being the 48th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. His family.

TONNA. In loving memory of MARIO, a loved and cherished husband, father, nannu, brother and friend, on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Only an eternity would have been long enough. Always in our hearts, never to be forgotten.

In loving memory of EUCHAR DIMECH DeBONO a much-loved husband, father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his passing to a better life. So greatly missed by his wife Carmen, sons James and Roy, in-laws, grandchildren, family and friends. Always in our hearts and prayers.

In loving memory of Dr GUIDO SALIBA, LL.D., Founder President of the Association of Lyceum Past Students on the 19th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always remembered by ALPS members and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of MOIRA ATTARD - 1999-2023. Dear Moira, we can no longer see you with our eyes, but we feel you in our hearts forever. Always remembered by Charles and Marika, Marie Louise, Marthese, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

