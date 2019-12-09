In Memoriam

ARRIGO. In loving memory of CLARE, sadly missed by her son James and his wife Angela, her daughter Pippa and her husband John, and grandchildren Emma, Alex and Julia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 30th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his eight children, in-laws and grandchildren.

LAUTIER – Treasured memories of RAY on the 12th anniversary of his demise. A special smile, a special face, in our hearts a special place. Resting where no shadows fall, fondly remembered by us all. M’Lourdes, Ramon and Andre’, family and friends.

MAGRO – NICHOLAS. Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Beautiful memories of a most loving father and grandfather. Forever in our hearts, especially today the 21st anniversary of his demise. His children Josette, Hermann and Nathalie and their families. Lord Jesus hold him in your loving tender care.

PICCININO – CHARLES, Buddy. Remembering a dear nephew on the anniversary of his tragic death. Aunty Edwige, Uncle Charles and cousins.

