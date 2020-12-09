Obituary

MIZZI. On December 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, LINO, aged 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Stephanie and Patrick, Fiona and Christian, his grandchildren Sebastian, Timothy, Matthew and Sophie, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, December 10, at 7.30am, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks for the great dedication and care given at St Thomas Community Home, Marsascala.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – CLARE. On the sixth anniversary of her demise, much loved and sadly missed by her children James and Pippa and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 31st anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his eight children, in-laws and grandchildren.

GRAVINO – ANTHONY. In ever loving memory of a dearly beloved father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by his children Dione and Josielle, Graziella and Silvio, Christian and Joan and his beloved grandchildren Matthew, Adreana, Alain and Steven. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LAUTIER. Treasured memories of RAY on the 12th anniversary of his demise. May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love you, miss you and wish that you were here. M’Lourdes, Ramon, Andre’, family and friends.

MAGRO – NICHOLAS. Today the 22nd anniversary of his demise.

Your presence we miss,

Your memory we treasure.

Loving you always,

Forgetting you never.

His children Josette, Hermann and Nathalie and their families. Lord Jesus hold him on Your loving tender care.

MUSCAT. In loving memory of SALVINA, a very dear mother and grandmother, on the seventh anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marlene, Victoria, in-laws and grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

PICCININO – CHARLES, Buddy. On the anniversary of his tragic death. Lovingly remembered by auntie Edwidge, uncle Charles and cousins.

