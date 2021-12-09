Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On December 7, BLANCHE nèe Grixti, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Lino and his partner Stephanie, Natal and his wife Mary, Mario and his wife Rosanne. Her sister Lilian and her family, Joan and her husband Tony Demicoli. Her grandchildren Sergio, Reinhard, Chantal, Yana, Cheryl and Danelle, all their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, December 11, at 8am, for Madonna ta’ Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH MARGUERAT. On December 6, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, BEATRICE, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother and sisters, Emma and her husband Francis, Elvira, widow of John, Anthony, Emily, Winnie and her husband Lino, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan, today, December 9, at 8am, for Marija Annunzjata parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. May she rest in the peace of the Risen Lord. The family regret that they are unable to receive visitors at home.

SALIBA. On December 8, PAUL, of Żejtun, aged 88, widower of Emanuela, passed away peacefully at his residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Laurence and his wife Doris, Rita and her husband Emanuel, Josephine and Marjohn, his grandchildren Rosant, Josmar, Antonella and Cathleen, and their respective families, his great-grandchildren, his brother and his family, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves his residence tomorrow, Friday, December 10, at 2.30pm, for St Catherine parish church, Żejtun, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave at St Gregory cemetery, Żejtun. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. Cherished loving memories of ANTOINE (Notary Public), a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the first anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, sadly missed by his wife, daughter and her family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ATTARD – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 32nd anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his eight children, in-laws and grandchildren.

MAGRO. Treasured memories of our dearest NICHOLAS, a most loving and devoted father and grandfather, today, the 23rd anniversary of his demise.

“So sadly missed along life’s way,

quietly remembered every day....

No longer in our life to share,

but in our hearts, you’re always there”.

His children Josette, Hermann and Monica, Nathalie and Ray Galea. His grandchildren Anthony Nicholas and M. Roberta and their families. Lord Jesus hold him in Your loving tender care.

MUSCAT. In loving memory of our dear mother, SALVINA, on the 10th anniversary of her death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Marlene and Victoria. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PICCININO. Treasured memo-ries of CHARLES (Buddy), today the 33rd anniversary of his tragic loss. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Charles, Rita and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PICCININO – CHARLES (Buddy). On the anniversary of his tragic death. In our hearts and minds he will stay. Auntie Edwidge, uncle Charles and cousins.

