CRITIEN. Bailiff Fra’ JOHN EDWARD CRITIEN, Grand Prior of Rome, on December 3, at the Sovereign Military Order of Malta’s Magistral Palace in Rome, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Anton and his wife Geraldine, his nephews Peter and his wife Sarah, Ian and his wife Sarah, their children Eva, Dave, Bea, Nina and Alex, members of the Sovereign Military and Hospitaller Order of Malta, and other relatives and numerous friends in Malta and abroad. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, December 10, at 8.30am, to Couvre Porte, Vittoriosa for the corteo to St Lawrence Conventual and Collegiate parish church, Vittoriosa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, presided by Archbishop Charles Scicluna. Interment will follow in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations in favour of The Order of Malta for transportation of the Sick to Lourdes, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

HUGHES. On November 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROBIN, aged 97, went to meet his Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Claire Pisani, née Hughes, his son Robert Hughes and his wife Suzanne, his grandchildren Shawn Pisani and his wife Nancy, Natasha Pisani and her partner Philippe Fabri, Robert Hughes Jr and his great-granddaughter Soraa, his sister-in-law Joan, widow of Achilles D’Agata, nieces, nephews and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, December 12, at 1.30pm for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to St Patrick’s (Sliema) will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AGIUS. Cherished, loving memories of ANTOINE (Notary Public), a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the second anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, sadly missed by his wife, daughter and her family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ATTARD – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 33rd anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his eight children, in-laws and grandchildren.

MAGRO – NICHOLAS. Tender, loving memories of a most loving father and grandfather, especially today the 24th anniversary of his demise. His children Josette, Hermann, Nathalie and their families and his grandchildren Anthony Nicholas and M.Roberta and their families. Lord Jesus, hold him in Your loving tender care.

MANGION – FRANCIS G. Precious memories of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. So greatly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. His loving wife Maria, his sons and daughters Robert G. and his wife Rita Catherine, Alexandra and her husband Raymond, Mary Anne and her husband Charles, Deborah and her husband Carmel, George, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sisters and brothers and in-laws, relatives and friends. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PICCININO – CHARLES (Buddy). Lovingly remembered on the anniversary of his tragic death. Auntie Edwidge, uncle Charles and cousins.

