Obituary

BRINCAT. INNOCENZA née DeBattista (known as Ċensina), of Mqabba, rested peacefully in the arms of the Risen Lord on December 2 at the age of 79, five days after the passing of her beloved husband Paul, surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughters Mariella and her husband Simon Chetcuti, Lorraine and her husband Laurence Grima, Therese and her husband Justin Zahra, Aimee and her wife Paula Axiak, her nephews and nieces Laura, Greta, Mikela, Gabriel, Meredith and Jack, other relatives and friends.

Mass to celebrate her life will be said today, Saturday, December 9, St Mary parish church, Mqabba, at 2pm, followed by interment at Ġesù Nazzarenu Cemetery, Mqabba. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated.

Lord, embrace her in your loving arms forever.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 34th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his eight children, in-laws and grandchildren.

MAGRO – NICHOLAS. Loving memories especially on the 25th anniversary of his demise. “Gone but not forgotten, gone but ever here. No longer living in this world, but always and ever near”. With so much love. His children Josette, Hermann, Nathalie and their families. Lord Jesus, hold him in Your loving tender care.

MANGION – FRANCIS G. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the second anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. So greatly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. His loving wife Maria, his sons and daughters Robert, Alexandra, Mary Anne, Deborah and George and their spouses, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his siblings and their families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, today Saturday, December 9, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PICCININO – CHARLES (Buddy). On the anniversary of his tragic death. Lovingly remembered by auntie Edwidge, uncle Charles and cousins.

In loving memory of RITA LICARI on the first anniversary of her demise. So deeply missed but so fondly remembered by her husband Edward, her children Paula, Edwina and Josie, her grandchildren Tara, Sebastian, Benjamin and Ana. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of FRANCES MERCIECA widow of Arturo Mercieca, tomorrow being the first anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her children Philip and Tina, Paul and Jacqueline and Louiseanne Mercieca, her grandchildren Michael, Stephen and Zanna, Ramona and Matthew Borg, and Greta, her great grandchildren Jennifer, India, Beppe, Lyla and Thomas, other relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Sunday, December 10 at the parish church of the Immaculate Conceptionin Tal-Ibraġ at 11am. May the Lord grant her eternal rest

CHARLES Buddy PICCININO, In loving memory of our dear son. God took him home, it was His will, But in our hearts we love him still; His memory is as dear today as in the hour he passed away. We often sit and think of him when we are all alone; For memory is the only friend That grief can call its own. Sleep in peace sweet angel Mum, dad, brothers, sisters and families.

In loving memory of my brother Charles ‘Buddy’ Piccinino on the 35th anniversary of his tragic death. We think of you in silence We often speak your name What would we give to hear your voice And see your face again. May the winds of love blow softly And whisper for you to hear That we'll always love and miss you And wish that you were here. Rest in peace Jenny

