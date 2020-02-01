Obituaries

ATTARD. On January 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, RICHARD, of Floriana, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Jeffrey, Josef and Annabelle and her partner Helda, his brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, February 3, at 2pm for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grant him eternal rest.

FALZON. On January 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH MARY (Il-Pajs) of Rabat, widower of Pawla, aged 92, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Doris and her husband Freddie, Joe and his wife Angela, Sylvia and her husband Joe, David and his partner Josephine, his grand-children Maria, Claudia, Kyle, Alan, Christina, Kurt, Kelsey and Rakele, their spouses, boyfriends and girlfriends, his great-grandchild Dias, his brother Ċensu and his wife Carmelina, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, February 4, at 3.15pm, for Ta’ Ġiezu church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm. The L’Isle Adam Band will accompany the funeral to Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat, where interment takes place in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, COTTINA, today being the seventh anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her daughter Angela and her husband Stephen and her son Adrian and his wife Marika. She is also lovingly remembered by her grandsons Andrew and Michael. A prayer is kindly solicited.

CAMILLERI – CARMEN. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother today being the first anniversary of her demise. Lord grant her eternal rest. Dorothy, Edmund, Erika and Simone.

CAMILLERI – EDWARD H. (Eddie). In loving memory of Edward, today the 22nd anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers Lillian, Adrian and family and Sandra.

SERGE – LILIAN. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, tomorrow being the third anniversary of her passing away. Sadly and deeply missed by her son Joe and his wife Sandra, her daughter Ingrid and her grandchildren Mark, David and Louisa. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, at 11am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STRUTHERS – ARNOLD. Today being the first anniversary of his passing, deeply missed by his wife Dolores, and his children and grandchildren, family and friends.

