Obituaries

FITZPATRICK. JOSEPHINE MARY (JO) (formerly Powell). On January 28, in the ITU at Mater Dei Hospital, and in her mother’s arms, after a long illness which she bore stoically and with Christian fortitude, and comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church, our JO went sailing peacefully into the arms of the Risen Lord, leaving to mourn her irreparable loss, her only child Sean, her parents Reg and Lilian, and her younger sibling Angela Maria and her family, Paul and daughter Lauren, nephews and nieces and many, many true friends. May she rest in the peace of the Just. The funeral cortege will depart from the Gozo General Hospital mortuary (at the back of the Gozo General Hospital) tomorrow, Tuesday, February 2, at 3.15pm, and will proceed to Nadur parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Nadur new cemetery (on the road to Ramla Bay). Please note that COVID-19 restrictions will be in force, that face coverings should be used at all times, while social distancing of people of different households must be upheld. Nadur parish church is big enough to accommodate this without restricting numbers. Jo’s family thank all the very dedicated competent doctors and nurses and other staff at the ICU and the other wards she was in, and who truly cared and supported her during her time in hospital.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF STAFRACE. On January 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, Dr JOSEPH MICALLEF STAFRACE, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Yvonne née Zammit, his daughter Yana and husband Peter, his sons Simon and wife Suzanne, and Kirill and wife Nicola, his grand-children John, Julia, Edward, Jean-Luc, Noah, Liam and Eva. He also leaves to mourn his brother and sisters, Dennis and wife Jeanette, Marlene widow of Anthony Calleja, and May widow of Edward Caruana, his in-laws Stanley and his wife Emily and Charles and his wife Maxine, and other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, February 2, at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, at 8.30am. The Mass is to be streamed live on facebook. Special thanks to the staff at Mater Dei Hospital Cardiatric Surgery Ward and the St Catherine Care Home for the Elderly.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, COTTINA, today being the eighth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her children Angela and her husband Stephen and Adrian and his wife Marika. She is also lovingly remembered by her grandsons Andrew and Michael. A prayer is kindly solicited.

CAMILLERI – EDWARD H. In loving memory of a dear husband and father Eddie, today the 22nd anniversary of his death. Always in our prayers Lillian, Adrian and Sandra.

FARRUGIA – JOE. Lovingly remembered by Astrid, Jason, Tania, Amy, Carla, Ramon and Naomi.

