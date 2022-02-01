Obituaries

AQUILINA. On January 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, LUCIENNE, of Sliema, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Anthony, her daughter Fiona and her husband Simon, her son Luigi and his partner Carmen, her beloved grandchildren Samuel and his wife Paula, Daniel, Luca, Dario and their fiancées, her sisters, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, February 2, at 1.45pm for the Risen Christ parish church, Pembroke, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family kindly requests that, instead of flowers, donations on her behalf may be sent to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BROWN. On January 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, of Birkirkara, aged 75, went to meet the Risen Lord and her beloved son Alan, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Vince, her sons Adrian and his wife Elaine and Julian and his partner Amanda, her grandchildren Sarah, Lisa and Ellie, her sister Joyce and her husband Mario and her brother Alfred, widower of Margaret, in-laws, their families, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, February 2, at 1.30pm for St Mary parish church (Old Church), Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA. On January 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, aged 68, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Maria, his daughters Daphne and Adrian, Dawn and Kurt, his grandchildren Adam and Benjamin, his sisters Julie, Carmen, Sandra and Mary Rose, in-laws, family and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, February 2, for the All Souls church, Tarxien, (Tal-Erwieħ), where Mass præsente cadavare will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien (Tal-Erwieħ). No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Caritas Malta would be appreciated.Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at ITU and at the Neuro Surgical ward for their care and dedication.

DE CESARE. On January 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, PATRICK, aged 68, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Beloved son of the late Alfred and Gertie De Cesare. He leaves to mourn his loss his cousins and relatives, carers and residents at Dar il-Wens, Kalkara.The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, February 3, at 9am for Mass præsante cadavere at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.The family would like to thank the staff and administrators of Fondazzjoni Wens, for the care and dedication they always showed to Patrick over the years.

FARRUGIA. On January 30, at her residence, MIRIAM, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her beloved husband Joe, her precious children Astrid, Francois and his wife Luana, Mario and his partner Jodie, Maria and her partner Lyden and her treasured granddaughter Mara. Her brothers Mario and Saviour, her sister Anna, her in-laws Charles and Jane and all their respective families.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, February 1, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRIMA. On January 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, GIOVANNA of Marsa and residing in St Julians’, aged 89, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mario, Frankie and his wife Sue, Rita and her husband John, Carmen widow of her son Raymond, grand-children Joseph and Shandell, Jamie and his wife Marcelle, Jonathan and Gabriella, Mariah and John, her great-grandchildren Haylie, Jane, Trisha, Juliana, Manuela, Filippa and Emma, her brothers and sisters, relatives and friends.The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, February 1, at 1.30pm, for Lourdes parish church, San Gwann, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grand-mother, COTTINA, today being the ninth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her children Angela and her husband Stephen and Adrian and his wife Marika. She is also lovingly remembered by her grandsons Andrew and Michael. A prayer is kindly solicited.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of our dear JOE on his third anniversary. Astrid, Jason, Ramon, Tania, Amy, Carla and Naomi.

