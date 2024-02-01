Obituaries

BORG. On January 30, Mother CARMELITA BORG, OP, aged 78, fortified by the Spirit of Jesus Christ victorious over death and the rites of our Holy Church, went home to our loving Eternal Father. Elected Mother General of the Congregation of the Dominican Sisters of Malta in 1999, in which capacity she continued to serve until her death, she will be greatly missed by the sisters of her Congregation to whom she was a source of love and inspiration, her family, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Special thanks to the consultants, doctors and staff at SAMOC Palliative Care ward for their care and dedication.

MOCK. On January 29, MICHAEL, aged 58, passed away unexpectedly, just a short while after his father Charles Mock’s passing. Michael will be forever loved and cherised by his mother Bianca, his only son Keith, his brother Stephen and his wife Rita, and his other brother Peter. He will also be deeply missed by his partner Angele, his niece and nephews, other relatives, his fellow magicians, actors, his beloved students and countless friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, February 3, at 9.30am. A Mass to celebrate his life will take place at the St Julian’s parish church, at 10am, followed by burial at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to wear a touch of colour to honour Michael’s vibrant life. The family would like to express their gratitude for all the love and support shown during such challenging moments. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCIBERRAS. On January 31, at his residence, SALVU, of Naxxar, aged 83, widower of Carmen, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved children Angelito and his wife Amanda, Etienne and his wife Moira and Pierre and his partner Gloria, his grandchildren, Keira, Etienne Jnr., Francesco, brothers and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, February 2, at 8.15am, for Marija Bambina parish church, Naxxar where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, COTTINA, today being the 11th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her children Angela and her husband Stephen, Adrian and his wife Marika. She is also lovingly remembered by her grandsons Andrew and Michael. A prayer is kindly solicited.

MIFSUD – Sr ROSE MIFSUD. Fondest and treasured memories of our beloved sister of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition who went to meet the Risen Lord on February 1, 2022. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by family and friends.

