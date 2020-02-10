Obituaries

ASPHAR. On February 7, MADELEINE, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her eldest sister Theresa, of the US, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends in Malta, the US, the UK, Australia and France. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, February 12 for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Maltese charitable institutions or Doctors Without Borders will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GONZI. On February 9, at St James Capua Hospital, MARIA LOURDES née Mercieca, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Silvana, Maria and her husband Michael Palmier, Renzo and his wife Josette, her grandchildren James and his wife Natasha, Andrew, Michael and Karl, AnnMarie and her great grandchild Sebastian, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves St James Capua Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, February 11, at 7.45am for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BEDSON. In loving memory of dear old BABS, with fond recollections today of the journey shared with friends and family, particularly the comfort and protection you had for Niki and Mollie over the years, rest well dear heart.

BONELLO COLE – MARY. Treasured memories of a most beloved mother and grandmother, today the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly re-membered by her daughters Jennifer and Shirley, her in-laws Margaret and Ivan and her grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Friday, February 14, at the Chapel of the Missionaries of Mary, Balzan, at 7am.

MICALLEF VALENZIA. In loving memory of ANTHONY on the fourth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Wilhelmina, his children Elaine and Sarah, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – EDWIN. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved husband and father, especially today, on the first anniversary since his passing. He is sorely missed and fondly remembered by his wife Eileen, his children, Rachelle and Edward, their respective spouses and children. Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, February 11, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, in remembrance of the wonderful life he lived. May the great Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIZZI – EDGAR. Treasured memories of our beloved father, today the 20th anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered by his sons Mario, Guido, Joe, Henri and their families.

