Obituaries

BORG. On February 9, MAGISTRATE EMERITUS G.P. BORG LL.D, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, at the venerable age of 96, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Carmelina née Grima, his children Doriette, wife of Mario Rizzo Naudi M.D., and Lucienne wife of Christopher Selvagi. His grand-children Karl, Melanie, Lara, Andrew, Julian and Leanne and his beloved great-grandchildren Timmy, Emma, Hannah, Zachary and Sebastian. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, February 11, at St Gregory’s church, Żejtun, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Żejtun cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On February 8, at her residence, ANNA, aged 73, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones. She will always be loved and remembered by her devoted husband Oliver, her daughter Charmaine and her husband Remco, her son Karl and his wife Claire, her grandchildren Nico, Noémy, Sebastian and Greg, her siblings, in-laws, their respective families, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass, præsente cadavere will be said on Friday, February 12, at 10am, at Ibrag parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On February 9, LAWRENCE, of Żejtun, residing in Marsascala, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss, his daughter Josette, his sons Mario MP and his wife Rose, Paul and his wife Joanne, John Mark and his wife Carol, his grandchildren Nathan and his girlfriend Kelly, Nicole and her boyfriend Reno, Anthea and Neil, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves his private residence, in Marsascala, tomorrow, Thursday, February 11, at 3pm for St Catherine parish church, Zejtun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at St Gregory Cemetery, Żejtun. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On February 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANK, widower of Juliet, aged 90, of Rabat and residing in Attard, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Anna, and her husband Robert Cachia, and Andre, his siblings Joseph, widower of Lina, Mary, widow of Vivan, Rickard, Tessie and her husband Victor Shaw, Twanny and his wife Sandra, residing in Canada, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, February 11, at 1.30pm for Attard parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On February 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, MONICA née Trevisan, of Sta Venera, aged 68, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her beloved husband Victor, her son Claude, her sisters Lina and Connie and their spouses George and Charlie, her nephews and nieces Lorann, Fiona, Andrea, Annabel, David, Stephen, Brian and Jason, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, February 10, at 10am, for Sta Venera new parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10.30am. Interment will follow at St Lawrence cemetery, Vittoriosa. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Being the trigesima die since the passing away of PETER de MARCO, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Wednesday, February 10, at 6.30pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO COLE. In loving memory of MARY, a wonderful mother and grandmother, today the 17th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. So sadly missed by her daughters Jennifer and Shirley, her in-laws Margaret and Ivan, her grandchildren and relatives. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 8am at the Chapel of the Missionaries of Mary, Balzan. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH PACE – ERIC. In loving memory of a treasured father on the anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his daughters Marina and Mariella, in-laws, grand-children and family. His life a beautiful memory, his absence a silent grief. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF VALENZIA. In loving memory of ANTHONY on the fifth anniversary of his death. Deeply missed by his children Elaine and Sarah, their spouses and grandchildren Kristina and Daniel.

MIZZI – EDGAR. Treasured memories of our beloved father, today the 21st anni-versary of his passing away. Always remembered by his sons Mario, Guido, Joe, Henri and their families.

VELLA – MARY. Treasured memories of our beloved mother, being the 30th anniversary of her passing to a better life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by Connie and Edgar, Tanya, Martin, Robert and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

