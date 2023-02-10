Obituary

AZZOPARDI. On February 9, MARLENE, aged 79, passed away peacefully and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be forever loved and missed by her children Maria and her husband Mark Abela, Eman and his partner Marija and her son Noah, her precious grandchildren Luke and his girlfriend Chiara, Benjamin, James and his girlfriend Lara, her in-laws, Sr Josephine FMM and Alfred, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 11, for Żebbuġ parish church, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Żebbuġ. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to SOS Malta in aid of Turkey and Syria emergency appeal on http://www.sosmalta.org/. Special thanks go to the devoted staff at Casa Antonia, Balzan. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In Memoriam

DEGIOVANNI – CATHERINE. On the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her husband Anthony, her sister Evelyn, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

FALZON – ANTHONY. On the second anniversary of his passing, he remains fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Emily, his sons Andrew, Mark, Simon, James, John and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH PACE – ERIC. In loving memory of a treasured father and grandfather on the anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his daughters Marina and Mariella, in-laws, grandchildren and family. His life a beautiful memory, his absence a silent grief. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA – GIOVANNA. In loving memory of a dear sister on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Her brothers Joe and Vincent.

MICALLEF VALENZIA. In loving memory of ANTHONY on the seventh anniversary of his death. Deeply missed by his children Elaine and Sarah, their spouses, and grandchildren Kristina and Daniel.

MIZZI – EDGAR. Treasured memories of our beloved father, today the 23rd anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered by his sons Mario, Guido, Joe, Henri and their families.

In loving memory of KARMENU AQUILINA on the first anniversary since he went to meet the Risen Lord, February 12, 2022. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his family, relatives, colleagues and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, February 12 at 8.30am at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mother of the Church in Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest

RICHARD SO LER, MD, FRCS A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Dear Richard you left us so abruptly 25 years ago. Lovingly remembered by Louise, Debbie and Georges, Malcolm, Sophie, Tara and Matthew A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 11.30am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. Lord, treasure him in Your garden of rest

In loving memory of MARIA STELLA BORG 10.02.1993 on the 30th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Anna, Mary, Anthony, Nicholas, Nathalie and Gaetano together with their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal life, Amen.

