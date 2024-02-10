In Memoriam

FALZON – ANTHONY. On the third anniversary of his passing, he remains fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Emily, his children Andrew, Mark, Simon, James, John and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH PACE – ERIC. In loving memory of a treasured father and grandfather on the anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his daughters Marina and Mariella, in-laws, grandchildren and family. His life a beautiful memory, his absence a silent grief. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF VALENZIA. In loving memory of ANTHONY on the eighth anniversary of his death. Deeply missed by his children Elaine and Sarah, their spouses, and grandchildren Kristina and Daniel.

MIZZI – EDGAR. Treasured memories of our beloved father, today the 24th anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered by his sons Mario, Guido, Joe and Henri and their families.

In everlasting memory of INGRID-ANNE AGIUS Time takes away the edge of grief But memory turns back every leaf Gone from our lives one so dear But in our hearts forever near Precious memories of a most beloved daughter and sister on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her parents Reno and Josephine, her sister Charmaine and other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest

JOSEPH PSAILA LOLLY passed away 19th January 2024 Lolly’s family together with his partner Rosette and her daughter Emma wish to extend their deepest gratitude to all who have offered support, comfort and their condolences during this difficult time following the passing of their beloved Lolly. The presence at the funeral service of so many friends, acquaintances and colleagues have provided immense comfort during this period of mourning. We also express our gratitude and appreciation to all the medical and other staff at SAMOC for the wonderful care during Lolly’s time with them and Hospice Malta for their wonderful and professional support. May he rest in peace

RICHARD SO LER, MD, FRCS A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Dear Richard you left us so abruptly 26 years ago. Lovingly remembered by Louise, Debbie and Georges, Malcolm, Sophie, Tara and Matthew A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 11.30am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. Lord, treasure him in Your garden of rest

