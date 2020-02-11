Obituary

CALAMATTA. On February 9, at his residence in Sliema, ANTHONY, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be always loved and remembered by his wife Nathalie née Cordina, his children Graziella and Johann and his wife Anna, his grandchildren Thea and Lara, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, February 11, at 1.30pm for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARTOLI – HAROLD. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today, the 10th anniversary of his death. Dearly missed by his children David, Celia and Alan, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. In loving memory of JOHN, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lina, Rosanne, Mark, David and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRUNO OLIVIER. In loving memory of FREDERICK, today the seventh anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Maud, daughter Graziella, his grandson Julien and granddaughter Kristina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of our dear mother MARIA, née Vella, wife of the late Anton of Qala, Gozo, on the 23rd anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

CORDINA – ANTIDA. Remembering a most loving mother and grandmother on her sixth anniversary. Never forgotten and forever loved by her children and their families.

FORMOSA. In ever loving and cherished memories of our dearest brother MARK on the 45th anniversary of his passing away. His sister Victoria and brothers David and Stephen and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of JULIETTE on the second anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her father-in-law Henry and her nieces Nicola and Katryna and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT – JULIETTE, on the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Her brothers and sisters and their families. May God grant her eternal rest.

TABONE – ANTON. In loving memory of our dear father on the 48th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Marisa, Anton and Marga together with their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.