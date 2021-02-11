Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On February 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, aged 86, widow of George, of Ħamrun and resident at St Catherine’s Retirement Home, Attard, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mario and his wife MaryRose, Josianne and her husband John Attard, Elizabeth and her husband Joseph Borg, her grandchildren Erika and her husband John, Katia, James and his fiancée Lena, Nicholas and his wife Mireille, Christopher, Peter, Mark and his fiancée Lara, Julian and David and his fiancée Sara, her grandchild Charlotte, and their respective families, her siblings Mary and her husband John Sant, Stella and her husband Joe Costa, and Joe Farrugia, her in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, February 12, at 1pm, for Santa Venera parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm followed by inter-ment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A word of thanks to the staff at St Catherine’s Home and especially the medical staff at Mater Dei Hospital.

BORG. On February 9, MAGISTRATE EMERITUS G.P. BORG LL.D, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, at the venerable age of 96, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Carmelina née Grima, his children Doriette, wife of Mario Rizzo Naudi M.D. and Lucienne wife of Christopher Selvagi. His grandchildren Karl, Melanie, Lara, Andrew, Julian and Leanne and his beloved great-grandchildren Timmy, Emma, Hannah, Zachary and Sebastian. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Thursday, February 11, at St Gregory’s church, Żejtun, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Żejtun cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARTOLI – HAROLD. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today, the 11th anniversary of his death. Dearly missed by his children David, Celia and Alan, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. In loving memory of JOHN, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lina, Rosanne, Mark, David and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI – In loving memory of JOHN, unfading and much cherished memories of a loving father and grandfather, today the seventh anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Forever loved and greatly missed by his son Mark and his wife Veronica and his grand-children Gail, Adam and Luke. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRUNO OLIVIER. In loving memory of FREDERICK today the eighth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Maud, daughter Graziella, his grandson Julien and granddaughter Kristina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of our dear mother MARIA, née Vella, wife of the late Anton of Qala, Gozo, on the 24th anni-versary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

CASSAR – JOHN. In loving memory of a dearest and much-loved husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever loved and greatly missed by his wife Lina, his son Ainsley and his wife Christine, his grandsons Paul and Nicky, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CORDINA – ANTIDA. In loving memory of a much loved mother and grandmother who left us seven years ago but is in our hearts forever. Her children and grandchildren.

FORMOSA. In ever loving and cherished memories of our dearest brother MARK on the 46th anniversary of his passing away. His sister Victoria and brothers David and Stephen and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of JULIETTE on the third anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her father-in-law Henry and nieces Nicola and Katryna and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN – WALTER E. In loving memory of our dear father on the first anniversary of his laying to rest. Sometimes when I am alone and lost in thought, and all the world seems too far away, you come to me as if in a dream, filling my soul with the warmth of your presence. And I smile, knowing that though we cannot be together now, we’re always close in thought. Deeply missed by his children Chris and Melba and their respective families.

TABONE. In loving memory of ANTON on the 49th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remem-bered by his children Marisa, Anton and Marga, together with his grandchildren. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

