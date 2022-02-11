Obituaries

DEGIOVANNI. On February 10, CATHERINE, aged 83. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Antoine, her sister Evelyn, in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 12, at 1.30pm for Attard parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA. On February 9, JOSEPH, of Marsa, aged 80, passed away at his residence in Żabbar to meet his dearest wife Jane. He leaves to mourn his loss his two sons, Jesmond and his wife Marion, and Doctor Anthony Formosa and his wife Nancy, his dearest grandchildren Daniel and Martina, his brothers and sisters and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 12, at 8.15am for Maria Regina church, Marsa, where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord grant him eternal rest.

LUBRANO. On February 5, MAURICE, aged 90, passed away. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Terry L. Bencini, his children Massimo and his wife Myriam, Andreina and her husband Chris, Vanya and her partner Sean, his grand­children Gianluca, Bianca, Martina, Giulia, Mattia, Nikolai, Alessia, Kara, Michele and their respective spouses and partners, his great-grand­children Matteo, Sebastien, Emma, Amelia, Francesco, Max, and all other relatives and friends. Due to current health and safety protocols, no announcement for the funeral was made. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 25, at 6.30pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

SULLIVAN. On January 19, in Ashford, Kent, KEVIN, widower of Agnes, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving daughters, Victoria and her husband Andrew, Lea and Fiona, his treasured grandchildren Alice and Joe, his dear mother Monica, his brother Trevor and his wife Angela, his sister Marica, wife of Gerrard Vassallo, and Elizabeth, his niece Sarah and his nephews Thomas and Jeremy, his in-laws May, Margaret, Cathy and John and their respective spouses and family. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, February 11, at St Julian’s parish church, at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT CORDINA. On February 7, HARRY, of Ħamrun, aged 87. He will be sadly missed by his wife Josephine, his son Henry and his wife Anna, his daughter Jacqueline and her husband Albert, his grandchildren Mark and his wife Gertrude, Keith and his wife Georgette, Nic, Andreas and his partner Carla, his great-grandchild Luca, his brothers Maurice, Frans and Edward, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Friday, February 11, at 2pm at St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARTOLI – HAROLD. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today, the 12th anniversary of his death. Dearly missed by his children David, Celia and Alan, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. In loving memory of JOHN, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lina, Rosanne, Mark, David and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. In loving memory of JOHN, unfading and much cherished memories of a loving father and grandfather, today the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Forever loved, never forgotten and greatly missed by his son Mark and his wife Veronica and his grandchildren Gail, Adam and Luke. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRUNO OLIVIER. In loving memory of FREDERICK, today the ninth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Maud, daughter Graziella, grandson Julien and granddaughter Kristina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of our dear mother MARIA, née Vella, wife of the late Anton of Qala, Gozo, on the 25th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of ROBBIE on his 18th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his two sons Karl and John, families and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORMOSA. In ever loving and cherished memories of our dearest brother MARK on the 47th anniversary of his passing away. His sister Victoria and brothers David and Stephen and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT – JULIETTE née Mifsud Bonnici. In loving memory, on her fourth anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Anthony, Francesca and Pier-Luigi, Michael and Anastasia, Nicholas and Diane and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being said today, at our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Paceville, at 6.45pm.

GATT – JULIETTE. In loving memory on her fourth anniversary. Always missedand never forgotten. Nicola and Katryna and their families.

MIFSUD – EDWIN. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Eileen, his children Rachelle and Edward and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE. In loving memory of our dear father ANTON on the 50th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Anton and Marga and their respective families and other relatives. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

