Obituary

BONELLO. On February 7, at The Imperial home for the elderly, VALERIE, née Agius Cesareo, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be dearly missed by her beloved and loving son George, her brother Alexander and his wife Christine, her niece Susan and her husband Simon Farrugia, her nephew Mark Agius Cesareo and his wife Daphne, and other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, February 13, at 2pm, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to The Island Sanctuary Animal Shelter, Marsaxlokk, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARTOLI – HAROLD. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today, the 13th anniversary of his death. Dearly missed by his children David, Celia and Alan, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. In loving memory of JOHN, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lina, Rosanne, Mark, David and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRUNO OLIVIER. In loving memory of our beloved FREDERICK, on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Maud, daughter Graziella, his grandson Julien and granddaughter Kristina. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of our dear mother MARIA, née Vella, wife of the late Anton of Qala, Gozo, the 26th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of ROBBIE on the 19th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his two sons Karl and John, families and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORMOSA. In ever loving and cherished memories of our dearest brother MARK on the 48th anniversary of his passing away. His sister Victoria and brothers David and Stephen and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of JULIETTE on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply loved and so sadly missed by her husband Anthony and her children Francesca and Pier-Luigi, Nicholas and Diane, and Michael and Anastasia, and her grandchildren, Elisa, Matthew and Benjamin. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 7pm at St Rita’s chapel, St Julians.

GATT. In loving memory of JULIETTE on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her nieces Nicola and Katryna and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD – EDWIN. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Eileen, his children Rachelle and Edward and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE. In loving memory of our dear ANTON on the 51st anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten and always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Anton, Marga and their families. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com