Obituaries

BAJADA. On Monday, February 10, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, VICTOR, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife of 67 years, Teresa, and his children Martin and his wife Monica, Evelyn and her husband David, Leslie and his wife Anna, his grandchildren Nathan, Rachel, Reuben, Angela, Daniel, Roberta, Fabbio and Ennio, his great-grandchildren Chloe, Jett and Lara, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Thursday, February 13, at 8.30am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. No flowers by request but prayers to the Lord to grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA TRICCAS. On February 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES of Ta’ Xbiex, residing in Baħrija, aged 68, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply loved by his wife Jessie and his sons David and Adrian, he also left to mourn his loss his father Frank, his sisters Bella and Anna, his brother Joe and their respective families, many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, February 13, at 1.15pm, for St Martin’s church, Baħrija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their assistance. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN. On Monday, February 10, at Loyola House, Naxxar, Fr ALFRED DARMANIN, aged 79, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren in the Society of Jesus in Malta, his siblings Edward and his wife Catherine, Josephine, widow of Joseph Scicluna, Daniel and his wife Marcelle, Rita and her husband Henry Schembri, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, February 13, at 3.30pm at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar, followed by interment at the Naxxar parish cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Jesuit Infirmary for aged and sick Jesuit Fathers and Brothers will be greatly appreciated. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. On February 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, WALTER (Watty) of Naxxar, chartered shipbroker and former director of Virtu Steamship Company, DeMattos and Sullivan and others, aged 95, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Melba and Chris, daughter-in-law, Catherine, his grandchildren Liz and Sophia and his other nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, February 13, at 8.15am, for Naxxar parish church where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank all nurses, carers and staff at Casa Antonia Home, Balzan, for their care and dedication, and also to the nurses and carers at Mater Dei. The family are unable to receive visitors at home. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of our dear mother GRACE on the 12th anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed and forever in our hearts. Her son David and his wife Charmaine and her son-in-law Raphael.

ATTARD. Treasured memories of our dear grandmother GRACE on the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her grandchildren Paula, Christopher, Adrian, Joanna, Felicity and their families.

CALLEJA. In loving memory of HENRY B., today the 18th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Alice, his children Cynthia and Chris and their families, relatives and friends.

DEPASQUALE. Treasured memo-ries of our dearest father SAMUEL on the 30th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Franco, Henry, Tonio, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

GULIA. In loving memory of our dear mother VIOLET on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by Antoinette, John, Simone and their families.

MARICH. Cherished memories of our dearest LOUIS, today the anniversary of his demise. Barbara and Clarissa, in-laws and grandchildren.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In ever loving memory of MOLLIE, who slept in the arms of the Lord three years ago today. Forever missed. May she rest in peace. Kenneth.

