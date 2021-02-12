Obituaries

FENECH PACE. On February 11, at home, DOROTHY, widow of Franz, passed away peacefully at the age of 83, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her beloved sister Bernardette, her sister-in-law Lina Pace, her sisters-in-law May, Frieda, Doris, Anna, Rose, Gillian and Ann Marie Fenech, her numerous treasured nephews and nieces, other dear relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 13, at 8.15am, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Merciful Jesus, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. At St Vincent de Paul Residence, LINA, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brothers Dr Joseph and Michael, and her sister Nadette, widow of Maurice Portelli, and her nephews, nieces and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, February 13, at 10am, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel, followed by interment. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On February 10, at Karin Grech Hospital, JOSEPH (Joe tal-Arbli taż-Żurrieq), aged 77, widower of Lina. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Gertrude and her husband Evan Buttigieg and Bernadette and her husband Joseph Borg, his grandchildren Alexander Omar and Nicholas John, his brothers and sisters and his late wife’s brothers and sisters and their families, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 13, at 7am, for Żurrieq parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at San Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. Should anyone desire to give donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, instead of flowers, this will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Thanks to all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital and Karin Grech Hospital who cared for him during the past months.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA. In loving memory of HENRY B, today the 19th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Alice, his children Cynthia and Chris and their families, relatives and friends.

FELICI. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, today the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Forever loved and greatly missed. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MARICH. Cherished memories of our dearest LOUIS, today the anniversary of his demise. Barbara and Clarissa, in-laws and grandchildren.

PULLICINO – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather, on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Always loved and deeply missed by his daughters Stephanie, Patricia and her husband Chris and Graziella, his precious grandchildren Francesca, Alexia and Elviana. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In ever loving memory of MOLLIE, who fell asleep in the arms of the Lord four years ago today. Deeply missed by Kenneth and Amin. A prayer is solicited.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.