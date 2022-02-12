Obituaries

BUTTIGIEG. On February 11, CATHERINE, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be dearly missed by her beloved husband Joseph, her children Sam and his wife Rita, Marthese and her husband Emanuel, John and his wife Diane, her dearest grandchildren Marilyn, Christian, Ian, Andy and Sean and their respective spouses, her great-grandchildren Elise, Gian, Gabriel and Sophie, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, February 12, at Mellieħa parish church, at 9.15am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On February 9, at St James Hospital, Sliema, CARMEL, aged 76. He will be sadly missed by his wife Alfrida, his daughter Isabelle and her husband Robert, his son Karl and his girlfriend Chanelle and by his grandson Ben. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, February 12, at 10am, at St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff of St James Hospital for their care.

SCICLUNA. On February 10, Sr MARY, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the congregation of the Sisters of St Dorothy, her brothers and sisters Carmel and his wife Tessie, Therese widow of Joseph Mifsud, Doris widow of John Mary Pullicino, Maria Victoria, Mario and his wife Doris, Doris widow of Gregory, Tessie widow of Joseph, Vitorin widow of Francis, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, February 12, at St Paul’s Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, at 9am. No flowers by request but donations to The Dorothean missions will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of MYRIAM, on the first anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEPASQUALE. Treasured memories of our dearest father SAMUEL on the 32nd anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Franco, Henry, Tonio, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

ENGLAND. In loving memory of PAUL, eight years since his departure. Lovingly remembered by his family. Rest in peace.

MARICH. Cherished memories of our dearest LOUIS, today the anniversary of his demise. Barbara and Clarissa, in-laws and grandchildren.

PULLICINO – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 19th anniversary of his demise. Always loved and deeply missed by his daughters Stephanie, Patricia and husband Christopher and Graziella, his precious grandchildren Francesca, Alexia and Elviana. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULLIVAN – WALTER E. Dad, it has been two years since you departed, and not a day passes without me thinking of you. I wish I could share my problems with you, as you would always give me a solution. I wish I could share a joke with you, you always made me laugh. I miss you so terribly much. Rest well papa. Always in my thoughts. Chris.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In loving memory of my mother MOLLIE who slept eternally in the arms of the Lord five years ago. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Kenneth.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.