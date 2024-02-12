Obituary

AMATO GAUCI. On February 9, at St James Capua Hospital, CECIL, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister-in-law Marie Rome, widow of his brother Edgar, his nieces Romina and her husband William Martin, Bettina and her husband Michel Demajo, his nephew Jon and his wife Anita, and their children and grandchildren, Michael and Sarah, Andie and John, Nick, Beppe, Timmy, Emma and Ollie, and his dedicated personal carer, Rody, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital in Sliema for St Gregory parish church, Sliema, tomorrow Tuesday, February 13, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of MYRIAM on the third anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEPASQUALE. Treasured memories of our loving father SAMUEL on the 34th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his sons Franco, Henry, Tonio, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gone but never forgotten.

ENGLAND. In loving memory of PAUL who passed on to eternal life 10 years ago. Rest in peace.

MARICH. Cherished memories of our dearest LOUIS, today the anniversary of his demise. Barbara and Clarissa, in-laws and grandchildren.

PULLICINO – ANTHONY. Treasured and loving memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Forever loved and greatly missed by his daughters Stephanie, Pat and her husband Chris, Graziella, and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

