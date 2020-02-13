Obituaries

ABELA. On February 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY née Gatt, aged 95, a week short of her 96th birthday, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her children Alida and her husband Kenneth, Paul widower of Marvi, Lucienne and her husband Norbert. Her grandchildren Kayne and his wife Gabi, Nikki and his wife Lisa, Kristina and her husband Ludwig, Luisa, Melanie and her husband David and Jeffery and his wife Amanda. Her great grandchildren Benji, Sebastian, Beppe, Thomas, Sophie, Nicolas, Matthew, Faye, Max, Ben and Emily. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, February 14, at 7.45am for Carmelite Church, Balluta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On February 9, DARREN, passed away aged 29. He leaves to mourn his loss his parents Carmen and George, his sisters Sefora and Liandra, in-laws Sven and Lars Mercieca, his fiancée Svetlana Calleja, her parents Marion and Charles, in-laws, nieces Ella and Mia, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Thursday, February 13, at 2pm, at San Ġwann parish church. As per family wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Darren will always remain in our hearts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA TRICCAS. On February 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES of Ta’ Xbiex residing in Baħrija, aged 68, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply loved by his wife Jessie and his sons David and Adrian, he also left to mourn his loss his father Frank, his sisters Bella and Anna, his brother Joe and their respective families, many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, February 13, at 1.15pm, for St Martin’s church, Baħrija where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their assistance.

CASSAR​.​ On Tuesday, February 11, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, JOHN, of St Julian’s, aged 85, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Lina, his son Ainsley and his wife Christine, his adored grandchildren Paul and Nicky, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège​ leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, February 14, at 1.15pm, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at RW6 at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital for their care and attention​.

DARMANIN. On Monday, February 10, at Loyola House, Naxxar, Fr ALFRED DARMANIN, aged 79, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren in the Society of Jesus in Malta, his siblings Edward and his wife Catherine, Josephine, widow of Joseph Scicluna, Daniel and his wife Marcelle, Rita and her husband Henry Schembri, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today at 3.30pm at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar, followed by interment at the parish cemetery, Naxxar. No flowers by request, but donations to the Jesuit Infirmary for aged and sick Jesuit Fathers and Brothers will be greatly appreciated. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. On February 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, WALTER (Watty) of Naxxar, Chartered Shipbroker and former director of Virtu Steamship Company, DeMattos and Sullivan and others, aged 95, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Melba and Chris, daughter-in-law, Catherine, his grandchildren Liz and Sophia and his other nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, February 13, at 8.15am, for Naxxar parish church where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank all nurses, carers and staff at Casa Antonia Home, Balzan, for their care and dedication, and also to the nurses and carers at Mater Dei. The family are unable to receive visitors at home. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. Cherished and unfading memories of our beloved parents, Dione and Mary, who departed on February 13, 2002, and March 14, 2015, respectively. Deeply missed by her children Charles, Kay and Mardion, in-laws and grand children. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

CACHIA. In loving memory of JULIEN, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the third anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Anna, Mandy, Terence, Julien and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORMOSA – MARIO (ex-BoV). Loving memories of a beloved husband and father, today the seventh anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Antoinette, his sons David and his wife Katrina, Michael and his girlfriend Luana. Always in our thoughts and prayers, forever in our heart. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAMBIN. Loving and happy memories of JOHN, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the ninth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed but never forgotten by his beloved wife Rose, his beloved children Charles and Marcelle, Josette wife of the late Alfred Sciberras, his grandchildren Sarah and Jonathan. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA – DORIS. In loving memory of our dear mother on the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Johanna and Caroline and their families.

PEPLOW. Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother and nanna, JOYCE, née Joyce, especially today being her 78th birthday.

To the world you may have been one;

To us you were the world.

Always in our hearts and prayers. Edgar, William, Alice and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, MARGARET, today being the eighth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her children Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, Bobby and John and also by her grand­children and great-grand­children. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. Cherished and unfading memories of our beloved brother, Mgr JOSEPH VELLA, who passed away to eternal life on February 13, 2004. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Vivienne, Antoinette and Marthese and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

