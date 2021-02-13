Obituaries

APPS. On February 10, at his residence, JOSEPH, aged 82, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Lina, his children Louisella and her husband Michael Bonello, Anna Maria and her husband Nicky Camilleri, his grandchildren Rebecca, Daniel and Nicola, his brother Edwin and his wife Madalene, his sister Astrid and her husband Anthony Cordina, his brother-in-law Albert Caruana and his wife Marie, his sisters-in-law Josephine Pecorella, Yvonne Caruana and Marlene Caruana, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, February 15, at 8am for Attard parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A word of thanks to the medical staff at Mater Dei Hospital.

CAMILLERI. On February 12, MYRIAM, widow of Guiseppe Maria, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Anna, widow of Peter Manduca, her son Adrian, her son Mark and his wife Ramona, her daughter Maureen and her husband Michael Zammit Tabona, her daughter Karin and her husband John Bonello, her beloved grandchildren and their spouses and great-grandchildren who all adored her, her in-laws and the rest of her family, her many friends, Gina her friend and helper of many years and Lennie her devoted carer. The funeral leaves St James Capua Hospital on Monday, February 15, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SORENSEN. On February 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROSARIA sive LUCY née Saliba, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Lars, and her nephew Noel, his wife Natalie and their son Liam Joseph, family and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, February 13, at 1pm, followed by Mass præsente cadavere at 1.30pm, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel, followed by interment. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Thanks to all the staff at Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa for their care and dedication shown to her during the past years.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of our dear mother GRACE on the 13th anniversary of her meeting her risen Lord. So loved and so missed and forever in our hearts. Her son David and his wife Charmaine and her son-in-law Raphael.

ATTARD. Treasured memory of our dear grandmother GRACE on the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her grandchildren, Paula, Christopher, Adrian, Joanna, Felicity and their families.

CACHIA. In loving memory of JULIEN, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Anna, his children Mandy, Terence, Julien and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA – MARY. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Sorely missed and forever loved by all the family.

GAMBIN. Loving and happy memories of JOHN, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the 10th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed but never forgotten by his beloved wife Rose, his beloved children Charles and Marcelle, Josette wife of the late Alfred Sciberras, his grandchildren Sarah and Jonathan. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA – DORIS. In loving memory of our dear mother on the ninth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Please remember her in yours. Johanna and Caroline and their families.

PEPLOW. Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother and nanna, JOYCE, née Joyce, especially today being her 79th birthday.

To the world you may have been one;

To us you were the world.

Always in our hearts and prayers. Edgar, William, Alice and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE. In loving memory of our dearest mother and grandmother MARGARET, today being the ninth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her children Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, Bobby and John. She is also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

