Obituaries

AGIUS. On February 10, AUSTIN, of Sliema, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Monica, his children Steven and Amanda, Alan, Lana and Carl and Nicky and Alan. His beloved grandchildren, Lola, Sebastian, Ella, Sophie, Luke, Mark, Tara, Nina, Matthew, Nicky and his dear sisters. Funeral Mass will be said on Tuesday, February 15, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONDIN. On February 7, JOE, aged 78, born in Żurrieq, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss, his darling wife Clemy, his children Ruth and Paul, his grandchildren Alexia and Matthew, his brother and sister, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, February 14 at 8.30am for St Catherine of Alexandria parish church, Żurrieq where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by internment in the family grave at San Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG CARUANA. On February 12, ALEXANDER, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Marie Therese, his children Charlotte and her husband Graham, Reuben and his partner Claire, his grandchildren Faye and Zach, his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and cousins. Mass praesente cadavere will be held on Thursday, February 17, at the parish church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Balluta at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest

CAMILLERI. On February 11, CARRIE, aged 89 passed peacefully away at Hilltop Gardens comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Edith Hili and Cynthia De Giorgio, her daughter-in-law, Yolande Coleiro her beloved grandchildren, Bianca, Dirk, Yasmin, Amber and Amelia, her great-grandchildren and other family member. The funeral leaves Hilltop Gardens, tomorrow, Monday, February 14 at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by internment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DELICATA. On February 12, MARGHERITA, of St Julian’s, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brothers Vincent, George and his wife Antoinette, Gustav and his wife Angela and Mireille wife of her deceased brother Anton, her niece Nicolette and her husband Kenneth, her nephews Andre’ and his wife Amanda, Mario and his wife Rebecca, Michael and his wife Priyanka, Matthew and his wife Stephanie and grand nieces and nephew Kyra, Sophia and Timothy, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, February 13 to St Gregory Parish Church Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEMANUELE. On February 12, LINA (Emmanuela) née Xuereb, widow of the late Nenu (Carmelo) aged 87, born in Cospicua and residing in Żejtun, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She will be dearly missed by her beloved son Marjohn and his wife Theresa, her dearest granddaughter Kirsten Marie, her brother Paul Xuereb and his wife Maria, her brother-in-law Emanuel Cardona, widower of her sister Annie, her late husband’s brother Ġużeppi Demanuele, widower of Salvina, her nephews and nieces, John Montebello and his family, relatives, neighbours and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Marija in Sliema, tomorrow, Monday, February 14 at 2.45pm for St Catherine’s parish church, Żejtun where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by internment in the family grave at St Gregory’s Cemetery, Żejtun. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Movement and Fondazzjoni Nazareth will be appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff at Casa Marija in Sliema, SAMOC and The Malta Hospice Movement for their dedication and support. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FALZON. On February 11, MARY, aged 79, from Rabat, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her siblings Carmen and her husband Freddie, Lina and her husband Paul, Jane and her husband John, Reno and his wife Pauline, Jessie and her husband Lino, Doris and her husband Charlie, Mario and his wife Rita, along with her in-laws and their spouses, her nephews and nieces and their families, many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, February 14 at 3.30pm for Ta’ Ġieżu church, Rabat where Mass præsente cadavere will be held at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA RANDON. On February 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, EILEEN of Naxxar, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her sons Anthony, Joseph and his partner Roger, Neni, widow of her son Philip, her grandchildren Colin and his wife Connie, Andreas and his wife Gloria, Alexis and Aliki, her great-grandchildren Emily, Max, Sofia and Leonidas, her sister Mae, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, February 14, at 9am, for the Divine Mercy church, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LUBRANO. On February 5, MAURICE, aged 90, passed away. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Terry L. Bencini, his children Massimo and his wife Myriam, Andreina and her husband Chris, Vanya and her partner Sean, his grandchildren Gianluca, Bianca, Martina, Giulia, Mattia, Nikolai, Alessia, Kara, Michele and their respective spouses and partners, his great-grandchildren Matteo, Sebastien, Emma, Amelia, Francesco, Max and all other relatives and friends. Due to current health and safety protocols no announcement for the funeral was made. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 25, at 6.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

SANT. On February 11, MARIA, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She will be dearly missed by her children John and his wife Marlene, Saviour and his wife Josette, Marthese and Connie, members of the Society for Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM), Josephine and her husband Mario, her grandchildren Kirsty, Daniela, Abigail and Julie, her brother and sisters, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Tuesday, February 15, at Għargħur parish church at 3pm followed by interment at St John the Baptist Cemetery, Għargħur. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA SCOLARO – MARGARET. Treasured memories of a beloved mother and grandmother, being the 18th anniversary of her demise on February 10. Fondly remembered by her daughter, son, grandsons, in-laws, family and friends.

ARRIGO AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of a dear brother CHARLES on the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his sister Doris and Vince Muscat, nephews, nieces and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ATTARD. In loving memory of our dear mother GRACE on the 14th anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed and forever in our hearts. Her son David and his wife Charmaine and her son-in-law Raphael.

ATTARD. Treasured memory of our dear grandmother GRACE on the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her grandchildren, Paula, Christopher, Adrian, Joanna, Felicity and their families.

BONELLO – DIONE and MARY. Treasured memories of our dearest parents on their 20th and seventh anniversary of their demise respectively. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Charles, Kay and Mardion, in-laws and grandchildren.

CACHIA. In ever loving memory of MARIA, a dearest and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the second anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed and loved by all the family.

CALLEJA. In loving memory of HENRY B. on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Alice, his children Cynthia and Chris and their families, relatives and friends.

CARUANA COLOMBO – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a beloved father on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Fr Adrian and Anna.

COLEIRO TONNA – THERESE. Treasured memories of our dear sister on the 29th anniversary of her death. May, Tony and Frank. A prayer is kindly solicited.

FENECH – DOROTHY, née Pace. In loving memory of a dear sister and aunt, Dora, on the first anniversary of her passing to the Lord. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by her sister, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. May she rest in peace.

FORMOSA – MARIO. Loving memories of a beloved husband and father, today the ninth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Antoinette, his sons David and his wife Katrina, Michael and his girlfriend Luana. Always in our thoughts and prayers, forever in our heart. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAMBIN. Loving and happy memories of JOHN, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the 11th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed but never forgotten by his beloved wife Rose, his beloved children Charles and Marcelle, Josette, wife of the late Alfred Sciberras, his grandchildren Sarah and Jonathan. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA – DORIS. In loving memory of our dear mother especially today on her 10th anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Please remember her in yours. Johanna and Caroline and their families.

MICALLEF TRIGONA – ANNA. Now celebrating in celestial company. Happy birthday dear friend. Corinne.

MIZZI. Treasured memories of our beloved father, CHARLES on the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his children and their spouses, Pauline and Raymond, Joanne and Noel, Jesmond and Silvana, his grandchildren, family and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on February 18, at Annunciation church, Tarxien, at 8am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PEPLOW. Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother and nanna, JOYCE, née Joyce, especially today being her 80th birthday.

To the world you may have been one;

To us you were the world.

Always in our hearts and prayers. Edgar, William, Alice and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, MARGARET, today being the 10th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her children Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, Bobby and John. She is also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. Cherished and unfading memories of our beloved brother, Mgr JOSEPH VELLA, who passed away to eternal life on February 13, 2004. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Vivienne, Antoinette and Marthese and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

