Obituaries

AGIUS. On February 5, OLIVER, aged 90, (ex-Bridgestone agent), widower of Carmen Agius Fenech Clarke, passed away under tragic circumstances. He leaves to mourn his great loss his daughters Carol and her husband Patrick Scicluna Calleja, Nicky widow of Kevin J. Mahoney, his grandsons André and his wife Romina, Kurt and his wife Janelle, Ryan and his wife Mafalda, his great-grandson Lee, his brother Lino and his wife Doris, his in-laws Mary Muscat, Charles Camilleri and Maria Fenech Clarke, his nephew and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, February 14, at Attard parish church, at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAUCHI. It is with great sadness that we announce that on February 10, our dearest and wonderful mother, ELVIRA Cauchi née Cosaitis, aged 97, died peacefully and has gone to meet the Risen Lord, her husband Toni, and her beloved daughter Carmen. She was greatly loved and cherished and leaves to mourn her loss her children John and his wife Monica, Tony and his wife Ena, Roy, husband of her late daughter Carmen, and Anna and her husband Martin, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be held today, Monday, February 13, at 2pm, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of our dear mother GRACE on the 15th anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed and forever in our hearts. Her son David and his wife Charmaine and her son-in-law Raphael.

ATTARD. Treasured memories of our dear grandmother GRACE on the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her grandchildren Paula, Christopher, Adrian, Joanna, Felicity and their families.

CACHIA – MARIA. Treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the third anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by all the family.

FRIGGIERI – DONALD. Lovingly remembered and much missed by his wife Wilma and sons Karl and Robert, on the first anniversary of his demise.

MERCIECA – DORIS. In ever loving memory of our dear mother, especially today her 11th anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Please remember her in yours too. Johanna and Caroline and their families.

PEPLOW. Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother and nanna, JOYCE, née Joyce, especially today being her 81st birthday.

To the world you may have been one;

To us you were the world.

Always in our hearts and prayers. Edgar, William, Alice and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, MARGARET, today being the 11th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her children Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, Bobby and John. She is also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOHN A. GATT, B.Pharm. of Mosta, today the 29th anniversary of his passing away, February 13, 1994. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Carmelina, his son Kevin and his wife Suzanne Lord, grant him eternal rest Please remember him in your prayers

