Obituaries

GRECH. On February 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARION, aged 80, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Vincent, her sons Stefan and his wife Alia, Claudio and his wife Charmaine, and their children Alessia, Giovanni, Andrea, Matteo Paolo and Francesca, her sister Monica and her children, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital for the collegiate parish church of St Paul Shipwrecked, Valletta, tomorrow, Wednesday, February 14, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCIBERRAS. On February 12, CARMEL of Attard, aged 76, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply missed by his beloved wife Lydia, his children Llara and her husband Mark Abela Scolaro, Nadine and her husband Alex Zammit, his grandchildren Adele, Jan, Nicole and Emma, his siblings Doris Vella, Anna Nyman, Paul Sciberras, his in-law Emmanuel and his wife Violetta Cassar, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, February 17, at 8.30am for the Marija Assunta parish church, Attard, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal- Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of our dear mother GRACE on the 16th anniversary of her meeting her Risen Lord. So loved and so missed and forever in our hearts. Her son David and his wife Charmaine and her son-in law Raphael.

ATTARD. Treasured memories of our dear grandmother GRACE on the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her grandchildren, Paula, Christopher, Adrian, Joanna, Felicity and their families.

CACHIA – MARIA. In ever loving memory of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Never forgotten and remembered fondly by all the family.

MERCIECA – DORIS. In loving memory of our dear mother, especially today her 12th anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Please remember her in yours too. Johanna and Caroline and their families.

PEPLOW. Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother and nanna, JOYCE, née Joyce, especially today being her 82nd birthday.

To the world you may have been one;

To us you were the world.

Always in our hearts and prayers. Edgar, William, Alice and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In loving memory of JOHN on this the first anniversary of his death. Deeply missed by his widow Tabby, nieces Nicola and Katryna and their respective families, relatives and friends. A mass for the repose of his soul will be said today Tuesday, February 13, at 6.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In ever loving memory of JOHN. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Nicola and Katryna. May he rest in peace.

TABONE. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, MARGARET, today being the 12th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her children Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela and Bobby and John. She is also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOHN A. GATT, B.Pharm. of Mosta, on the 30th anniversary of his passing away, February 13, 1994. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Carmelina, his son Kevin and his wife Suzanne Lord, grant him eternal rest Please remember him in your prayers

In loving memory of VICTOR GRIMA on the eighth anniversary of his passing away, February 13, 2016. Forever loved and never forgotten by his wife Vivie, his daughter Valerie, his son Vincent and wife Anke, and granddaughter Amy. Not a day goes by that you are not thought of, nor a moment goes by that you're not deeply missed. May Our Lord grant his soul eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.