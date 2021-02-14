Obituaries

APPS. On February 10, at his residence, JOSEPH, aged 82, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Lina, his children Louisella and her husband Michael Bonello, Anna Maria and her husband Nicky Camilleri, his grandchildren Rebecca, Daniel and Nicola, his brother Edwin and his wife Madalene, his sister Astrid and her husband Anthony Cordina, his brother-in-law Albert Caruana and his wife Marie, his sisters-in-law Josephine Pecorella, Yvonne Caruana and Marlene Caruana, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, February 15, at 8am for Attard parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A word of thanks to the medical staff at Mater Dei Hospital.

CAMILLERI. On February 12, at her residence, CAROLINA, née Brightwell, aged 90, widow of Chris, ex-director of Dragonara Casino, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children George and his wife Doris, Candida and her husband Joe Caruana, Joseph and his wife Rose, Monica and her husband Joe Shranz, Alfred and his partner Rose, Mario and his wife Milla, her grandchildren Sandra, Joanne, Rachel, Matthew, Chris, Andrew, Mark, Maria, Karla, Stephanie, Chris, Michelle, Samantha, Rebecca, Luke, Emilie, and her great-grandchildren, relatives and friends, along with her carers Clarissa and Natty. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, February 15, at 9.30am for the Millennium Chapel, Paceville, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn and Jacob’s Coffee Run would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On February 12, MYRIAM, née Gera, widow of Giuseppe Maria, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Anna, widow of Peter Manduca, her son Adrian, her son Mark and his wife Ramona, her daughter Maureen and her husband Michael Zammit Tabona, her daughter Karin and her husband John Bonello, her beloved grandchildren and their spouses and great-grandchildren who all adored her, her in-laws and the rest of her family, her many friends, Gina her friend and helper of many years and Lennie her devoted carer. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital tomorrow, Monday, February 15, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DALMAS. On February 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 59, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Monica née Grech Cumbo, his children George and his partner Giselle, and Maria, his parents Bice and Charles, sisters Louise, Josette and Anna and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, February 15, at 1.30pm for San Ġwann parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to charitable institutions would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH PACE. On February 11, at her residence, DOROTHY, widow of Franz, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her beloved sister Bernardette, her sister-in-law Lina Pace, her sisters-in-law May, Frieda, Doris, Anna, Rose, Gillian and Ann Marie Fenech, her numerous treasured nephews and nieces, other dear relatives and friends. Merciful Jesus, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Mass for the repose of the soul of DAVID MURPHY, who passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, in Australia, will be said on Sunday, February 21, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, at 11.30am.

In Memoriam

ABELA SCOLARO – MARGARET. Treasured memories of a beloved mother and grandmother, being the 17th anniversary of her demise on Wednesday, February 10. Fondly remembered by her daughter, son, grandsons, in-laws, family and friends.

AZZOPARDI – SITA, née Audibert. In loving memory of Sita on the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts, her children Anthony, Carmen, Noel and Martin, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG – MAY née Pisani. Treasured memories of our beloved mother being the second anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Victor, Anna, Christine, Loraine and Stephen. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA COLOMBO – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a beloved father who went to meet his heavenly father on February 15, 2015. Father Adrian and Anna.

CASSAR TORREGGIANI – FRANCIS. February 14, 2015. Happy Valentine’s Day Dad. Miss you. Benita.

DEPASQUALE. Treasured memo­ries of our dearest father SAMUEL on the 31st anniversary from his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Franco, Henry, Tonio, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

FRENDO. In loving memory of MARGUERITE, today the 11th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her sons Claude and his wife Maryrose, Stefan and his wife Rosalie, her daughters Marie-Celine and her husband Josie Grech, Annelise Coppini, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

TONNA – ĠUŻEPPI. Always missed but quietly remem­bered. Although not there to share our daily life, forever in our hearts. Anna, Bernardette and families.

TORTELL – JOSEPHINE MARTHA, née Bianco. 6.3.1943 – 14.2.2012. Many happy and lasting memories of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Much missed by Philip, Stephanie, John and Hugh, Gemma and Martin, in-laws, relatives and friends. Rest in peace Jo.

VELLA. Cherished and unfading memories of our beloved brother, Mgr JOSEPH VELLA, who passed away to eternal life on February 13, 2004. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Vivienne, Antoinette and Marthese and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.