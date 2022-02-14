Obituaries

BORG CARUANA. On February 12, ALEXANDER, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Marie Therese, his children Charlotte and her husband Graham, Reuben and his partner Claire, his grandchildren Faye and Zach, his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and cousins. Mass praesente cadavere will be held on Thursday, February 17, at the parish church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Balluta, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SANT. On February 11, MARIA, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be dearly missed by her children John and his wife Marlene, Saviour and his wife Josette, Marthese and Connie, members of the Society for Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM), Josephine and her husband Mario, her grand-children Kirsty, Daniela, Abigail and Julie, her brother and sisters, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, February 15, at Għargħur parish church at 3pm followed by interment at Saint John Baptist Cemetery, Għargħur. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – SITA, née Audibert. In loving memory of Sita on the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts, her children Anthony, Carmen, Noel and Martin, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR TORREGGIANI – FRANCIS. February 14, 2015. Happy Valentine’s Day dad. Miss you. Benita Serena.

FRENDO. In loving memory of MARGUERITE, today the 12th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her sons Claude and his wife Maryrose, Stefan and his wife Rosalie, her daughters Marie-Celine and her husband Josie Grech, Annelise Coppini, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

TONNA – ĠUŻEPPI. On the 24th anniversary of his demise. Always on our minds, forever in our hearts. A prayer is kindly solicited. Anna, Bernardette and families.

TORTELL – JOSEPHINE MARTHA, née Bianco, 6.3.1943-14.2.2012. Many happy and lasting memories of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Much missed by Philip, Stephanie, John and Hugh, Gemma and Martin, in-laws, relatives and friends. Rest in peace dear Jo.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of our dearest aunt MARGARET on the first anniversary of her passing away to eternal life, 14.02.2021. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her nieces and nephews. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being celebrated today at 7am at the Sanctuary of the Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO. Sweet memories of our dear friend MARGARET, née Pace Asciak, today being the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Missed and never forgotten. May she rest in peace.

