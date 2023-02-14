Obituary

MUSCAT. On February 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, GODWIN, aged 83, of Xemxija, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Yvonne, his children Nadya and her husband Tonio, Rachelle and her husband Stefan, Rudolf and his wife Claudia, his grandchildren Nicole, Maria and her husband Ben, Federica, Luigi, Nina, Ana, Mikela and Elena, his great-grandson Archie, his brother Neville Muscat, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, February 15, at 1.15pm, for St Joseph the worker church, Xemxija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FRENDO. In loving memory of MARGUERITE, today the 13th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her sons Claude and his wife Maryrose, Stefan and his wife Rosalie, her daughters Marie-Celine and her husband Josie Grech, Annelise Coppini, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GRECH. In loving memory of DOREEN, today the 27th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her sons Jason and Etienne, daughters Chantal, Miriam and Michelle and her brother Lawrence.

MICALLEF – EMMA, née Ganado. In fond memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the anniversary of her death. Always in our hearts her children Annamaria and Edward Briffa and Lucia and Jeremy Hunt, her grandchildren Martina, Hauke, Emma, William, John and Simon and great-grandchildren Nico, Leila, Jack and Finn. May she rest in peace with her beloved ‘Miki’.

TONNA – ĠUŻEPPI. On the 25th anniversary of the demise of our beloved father. Forever loved and remembered every day. A prayer is solicited. Anna, Bernardette, Lucienne and families.

TORTELL – JOSEPHINE MARTHA, née Bianco, 6.3.1943-14.2.2012. Many happy and lasting memories of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Much missed by Philip, Stephanie, John and Hugh, Gemma and Martin, in-laws, relatives and friends. Rest in peace Jo.

VASSALLO – MARGARET, née Pace Asciak. Lovingly remembered by her friends on the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life.

