Obituaries

ELLUL. On February 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, IVY, née DeBono, aged 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her husband Arthur, daughters Cora and her husband Noel Vella and Dawn and her husband Franco Camilleri, her beloved grandchildren Andrew, Francesca and her husband Michael Farrugia, Sarah and her boyfriend Mattei, Michaela and her husband Phillip Seenan, Rachel and her fiancé Carlo, Matthew, Timothy and Gabriel and their respective partners, her great-grandchildren Sophia and Thomas, her brother Mario and sister Suzan, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today at 8.30am at Balzan parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind.

GRECH. On February 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARION, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Vincent, her sons Stefan and his wife Alia, Claudio and his wife Charmaine, and their children Alessia, Giovanni, Andrea, Matteo Paolo and Francesca, her sister Monica and her children, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital for the collegiate parish church of St Paul Shipwrecked, Valletta, today, Wednesday, February 14, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On February 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARK ANTHONY, aged 63, passed away unexpectedly. He will be fondly and lovingly remembered by his daughters Lara, Rebecca, Gabriella and their partners as well as their mother Phyllis, his siblings Ralph, Connie, Joe and Pierre and all their families whom he loved dearly, his dedicated carer Lynn, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, February 15, at 8.30am for Saint Paul’s Shipwreck parish church, Valletta. A Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 9am, followed by a burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSAR TORREGGIANI – FRANCIS. Happy Valentine’s Day, dad. I miss you. Benita.

FRENDO. In loving memory of MARGUERITE, today the 14th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her sons Claude and his wife Maryrose, Stefan and his wife Rosalie, her daughters Marie-Celine and her husband Josie Grech, Annelise Coppini, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

MICALLEF – EMMA, née Ganado. In fond memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the anniversary of her death. Always in our hearts. Her children Annamaria and Edward Briffa and Lucia and Jeremy Hunt, her grand­children Martina, Hauke, Emma, William, John and Simon and great-grandchildren Nico, Leila, Jack, Finn and Elba. May she rest in peace with her beloved ‘Miki’.

TONNA – ĠUŻEPPI. On the 26th anniversary of his passing on to a better life. Forever loved and remembered every day. A prayer is solicited. Anna, Bernardette, Lucienne and families.

TORTELL – JOSEPHINE MARTHA, née Bianco, 6.3.1943-14.2.2012. Many happy and lasting memories of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Much missed by Philip, Stephanie, John and Hugh, Gemma and Martin, in-laws, relatives and friends. Rest in peace Jo.

VASSALLO. Sweet memories of MARGARET, née Pace Asciak, on the third anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Lovingly remembered by her friends.

