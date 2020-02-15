Obituaries

BONELLO. On February 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH from Valletta, aged 99, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lina, his children Cecilia and her husband George Zammit and Patrick and his wife Maryrose, his grandchildren Elaine and her husband Colin German, Emma and her husband James Gatt and Josef, great-grandchildren Philippa, Gregory and Luca, nephews, nieces and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, February 15, for St Mary parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

MIFSUD. On February 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, HENRY, aged 86, went to join his wife Maria, née Engerer, and his daughter Pat in eternal life, surrounded by his loved ones and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Peter and his partner Maria, his daughter Diane and her husband Renato Zammit La Rosa, his dear grandchildren Max, Philip, Christina, Michaela and Carl, his devoted carer Len Len and all his family and friends. Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, February 17, at 8.30am, at Mater Boni Consilii church, Paceville. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

STIVALA. On February 13, at his residence, CARMELO, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Maria, his children Joan, Tania, Marica, Sandra, Martin, Michael, Ivan, Carlo and their respective spouses, his grandchildren, his great-grandchild, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, February 15, at 2.30pm for Naxxar parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow being the 13th anniversary of the death of MONICA BORG COSTANZI, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at 11am at St Joseph Convent chapel, Blata l-Bajda.

In Memoriam

BORG. Treasured memories of MARIA (May) of Sliema, on the first anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her children Victor, Anna, Christine, Lorraine and Stephen, in-laws, grand- children, relatives and friends. Mass will be said today, Saturday, February 15, at St Gregory parish church, Sliema, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA COLOMBO – GIORGINA. In treasured memory of our beloved mother who died on February 15, 1991. Victor and Liana.

CRITIEN. In loving memory of FRANK, today the 19th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his sons Anton and his wife Geraldine, Fra John, and his grandsons Peter and Ian. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DELIA. In loving memory of our dearest husband, father, grand-father and great-grandfather, WALTER, on the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his wife Marianne, children Suzette, Peter and Nicola and their families. May he rest in peace. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Saturday, February 15, at 6.30pm at the chapel of Casa Leone XIII, Balluta, St Julian’s.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of Judge Dr AGOSTINO GAUCI MAISTRE, today being the 35th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his sons, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

STELLINI – LILIAN née Preca. Treasured memories of a very beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was called to eternal life one year ago. So dearly loved, will always be remembered and so deeply missed. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, her daughter Giselle and her son David, her grand- children Maxine and Jean Marc, Justine and Nikol, Maya and her great-grandchildren. Her brother Tony Preca and his wife Yvonne and her sister-in-law Terry Preca. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow, at Ta’ Ġieżu church, Valletta, at 11am.

STILON de PIRO. In loving memory of MARIE JOSETTE on the third anniversary of her passing. Deeply missed, forever loved. Always remembered and never forgotten by her husband Dr Mario Stilon de Piro, her daughter Karen, her granddaughters Laura and her husband Mark, Sandra and her husband Marc, Jennifer and her husband Charles and Julia and her husband Philippe, her great-grandchildren and her carer Rose. Lord grant her eternal rest. An eternal memory… until we meet again.

